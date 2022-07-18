This year marks the 40th anniversary of POTS’ (Part of the Solution) service to communities in the Bronx. The nonprofit organization addresses the cycle of poverty that afflicts generations of families by alleviating their suffering from food and housing insecurity, as well as disparities in healthcare, education, and employment, in a welcoming and caring environment.
Peter Hooper died peacefully in the early hours of July 13, 2022, in the company of his wife of 58 years, Jill (Clohessy) Hooper, at their home in Rye, N.Y. He was 82. A banker by trade, Mr. Hooper left behind a rich business legacy. Having built a reputation nurturing foreign corporate investment in Ireland, he went on to expand the footprint of Irish banking in the United States and to boost investment, trade, and amity between the two countries.
The Rye City Council did a very good job late last year of resurfacing two of Rye’s residential streets, Oakwood and Elmwood avenues. It had been quite some time since the last effort and the new level of smooth driving was a pleasure, a luxury!. Right on cue, however,...
