Peter Hooper died peacefully in the early hours of July 13, 2022, in the company of his wife of 58 years, Jill (Clohessy) Hooper, at their home in Rye, N.Y. He was 82. A banker by trade, Mr. Hooper left behind a rich business legacy. Having built a reputation nurturing foreign corporate investment in Ireland, he went on to expand the footprint of Irish banking in the United States and to boost investment, trade, and amity between the two countries.

