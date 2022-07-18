ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Small Businesses Are Fighting Inflation and Fear of a Recession

By Michelle Fox, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabel Garcia Nevett is once again making adjustments to her business. After navigating the pandemic and dealing with rising inflation, she's now thinking about how her Miami-based chocolatier, Garcia Nevett Chocolates, can weather a possible recession. With growth for her small business linked to corporate gift giving, she's worried...

