ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Heat turns up in New Mexico this week

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fndA_0gjTwec300

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is warm in the valley and plains, with nice cool temperatures in the mountains. Get out early today, because it is going to be a scorcher! Temperatures are heating up even more, with many spots seeing highs in the 100s, and even the upper Rio Grande Valley and mountains will reach 80s and 90s. Heat advisories will be in effect for the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners, far east plains, and far lower Rio Grande Valley.

Forecast Continues Below

This is thanks to a high pressure ridge which will keep temperatures very hot through mid-week. Rain will be sparse this afternoon, with isolated storms in the west/Gila Mountains, and a couple of pop ups in the Sacramento and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Everywhere else will be dry and mostly sunny. Rain chances will increase Tuesday, especially in the mountains and eastern New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Heat advisory continues for most of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front that pushed across the northeastern part of the state last night continues to move southwest, allowing for increased moisture this afternoon. This will create the potential for more widespread shower and thunderstorms activity this afternoon and even into the late evening, especially along and east of the Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm chances continue Thursday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler to wrap up the week. Storm chances will increase again Thursday afternoon before coming down briefly heading into the weekend. An uptick in storms today across New Mexico thanks to a front that increased moisture. Scattered storms will continue this evening across eastern, southern, and southwestern parts of the state before ending around midnight. The heat still lingered this afternoon, but some saw relief in the from of rain cooled air. Another chance for scattered showers and storms will return again Thursday afternoon with more warm weather returning, but not quite as hot as Tuesday or Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Triple-digit heat and chance of widespread storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are moving southwest across southern New Mexico this morning. These will taper off throughout the morning commute. Skies will eventually clear throughout the morning and midday. This afternoon scattered storms will develop in all of the mountains. The heaviest storms will be in the northern and southwest high […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Record heat continues across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday will be the hottest and most likely quietest day of the rest of the work week ahead. Many records are expected to be tied or broken as triple digit temperatures are forecast across a majority of the state. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire eastern side of New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
KRQE News 13

Better storm chances, still hot Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record high temperatures were broken across New Mexico Tuesday. The heat will stick around Wednesday but will be a couple of degrees cooler than Tuesday. Better storm chances return to eastern parts of the state tomorrow too. Record heat is impacting much of New Mexico...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest hiring for 2023 fire season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be hiring temporary fire workers for the 2023 season. The temporary positions will include; Santa Fe Hotshots, engine crews, helitack crews and dispatch positions. Proposed start dates for these positions would be late March or early April 2023. Applicants can be submitted between […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Heat advisory issued for parts of New Mexico

High pressure continues to dominate the monsoon pattern this week, with monsoon moisture surging into Arizona today. This is keeping a majority of the state dry, as moisture is too far west, with the exception of isolated mountain storms into this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be meager at best, mainly in the northern and western parts of the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Eastern New Mexico#Animal Welfare#Tiktok#Chase#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Helicopter crash timeline, Gonzales trial continues, Heat advisories, Water outage, ABQ sees more flies

Tuesday’s Top Stories A closer look inside the trial of Fabian Gonzales How much cash does moviemaking bring to New Mexico? Equipment stolen from Albuquerque tattoo shop Downtown Albuquerque parking garage raises health concerns The Enchantment defeat Panamaniacs in TBT late game Secret Service set to turn over ‘erased’ Jan. 6 texts Gas prices hit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Neighbors testify, Deadly shooting, Hot with storms, Memorial for crash victims, Food bank donations

Wednesday’s Top Stories Hobbs mother recounts night woman stole car with her kids inside Over 80 miles of sewer line in Albuquerque need replacing Some residents of historic Albuquerque neighborhood against zoning change Paradise Hills little league softball to represent New Mexico at regionals Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt NBA player Miles Bridges […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Navajo Code Talkers Museum faces headwinds

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Navajo Code talkers served the Allied Countries with superb skill, transmitting over 800 secret military messages without errors and without ever having their code broken. They were “critical to the victory at Iwo Jima” and other battles, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Now New Mexico lawmakers say […]
GALLUP, NM
Farmington Local News

Farmington Regional Animal Shelter Empty the Shelters Event

A new report from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions ranks San Juan County sixth in the state for weekly wages, though the county still falls short of the state-wide average. Expand your professional network by applying to Connect New Mexico, and the Farmington Regional Animals Shelter is hosting its second low-cost adoption event in as many months. This story is sponsored by Traegers Bar
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pattern Energy acquires energy transmission line project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based renewable energy developer announced Monday that it has acquired a transmission line project that will link its massive wind farms in east-central New Mexico with more populated markets across the West. Pattern Energy already has invested billions in its infrastructure in New Mexico, and company officials said the SunZia […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over $40,000 raised for local food banks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Help continues to pour in for local food banks providing thousands of meals for hungry New Mexicans. New Mexico Albertsons and Market Street stores held a two-week fundraiser for two of the state’s major food banks. Representatives from the stores in Santa Fe presented a check for more that $11,000 to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storms for northern New Mexico through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms are ending in northwest new Mexico and southwest Colorado this morning. We should be dry in those areas by the end of the morning commute. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the state through the early afternoon. Clouds will increase from nearby storms this afternoon, but storm […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One of New Mexico's biggest job fairs is happening this week

One of New Mexico’s biggest job fairs is happening …. Albuquerque mourns loss of first responders in fatal …. Youth baseball tournament brings money to Albuquerque …. Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals. Community mourns loss of first responders in fatal …. Victims in BCSO helicopter...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy