Dear sweet Abby has been through a lot this year and it’s time for her to find her perfect, forever home. When Abby first arrived at the Lassen County Animal Shelter back in March she was very pregnant and about to pop. A couple of days later, the shelter welcomed a litter of 8 and staff went straight to work finding a partner rescue with the foster space available for mom and pups. It took some time but eventually Abby and her quickly growing babies were placed with the High Plateau Humane Society and they all went straight into a quiet loving home, far from noisy kennels. Since then, Abby’s puppies have grown and been placed.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO