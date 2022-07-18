SEC Media Days Preview: Day One (LSU, Ole Miss, and Missouri)

The SEC Media Days opens today and will run through Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Opening things up today will be LSU, Ole Miss, and Missouri as the coaches and players from each school will appear for press conferences and interviews.

LSU: Head Coach Brian Kelly, WR Jack Bech, LB Mike Jones Jr., and DE BJ Ojulari

Head Coach Brian Kelly will be attending his first SEC Media Days at the helm of a Tigers program that went 6-7 last season (3-5 in conference). There is no QB attending SEC Media Days for LSU as that competition is still undecided between Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels (Arizona St. transfer), and Garrett Nussmeier.

Whomever wins the QB competition will have some help on the outside as uber-talented WR Kayshon Boutte returns from an ankle injury and is expected to be among the top receivers in College Football this season. The rush defense will be front and center as the team posted a 6-1 mark last season when allowing fewer than 140 rushing yards.

Ole Miss: HC Lane Kiffin, OL Nick Broeker, DE Cedric Johnson, and WR Jonathan Mingo

Head Coach Lane Kiffin heads to Atlanta after a successful season saw the Rebels finish at 10-3 last season (6-2 in conference). QB Matt Corrall is now in the NFL and it falls to USC transfer Jaxson Dart to replace the production offensively.

Ole Miss will feature a trio of guys who made 90 or more tackles last season, all in the secondary, and it falls to Cedric Johnson to lead the way as a pass rusher. Ole Miss' schedule features a brutal 4-week stretch where they play road games at LSU and Texas A&M and have a bye week before hosting Alabama.

Missouri: HC Eli Drinkwitz, WR Barrett Banister, DB Martez Manuel, and DL Isaiah McGuire

Eli Drinkwitz is entering his third year at Missouri and is one game under .500 in his Tigers career (11-12) and 2021 was no different as they went 6-7 overall (3-5 in conference). Missouri will have a lot of question to answer between Media Days and the season opener, including who will be their QB, as Brady Cook, Tyler Macon, Sam Horn, or Jack Abraham will all try to win the job in fall camp.

The Missouri defense was the 2nd worst overall defense last season, allowing 23 or more points in every SEC game, but they do have some talented players. Trajon Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire are a strong defensive end tandem and many believe that Kris Abrams-Draine could be a future NFL starter at cornerback. If the Missouri offense can figure things out, it could be a successful season, they were 5-0 last season when they accumulated 400 or more yards on offense.

In addition to the trio of teams making the rounds, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is also expected to talk today.

SEC Media Days features over 1,000 credentialed media members and no shortage of storylines to follow throughout the week.