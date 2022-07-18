ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ stopped Indiana mall shooting, broke mall rules

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNLUq_0gjTw8eA00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — While police are crediting an Indiana man with shooting and killing a suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting Sunday, mall policy prohibited him from carrying at all.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall, located in a suburb just south of Indianapolis. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

“The real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: 3 dead and 2 injured, suspect killed by armed citizen

Police say the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County had a legal gun permit. However, according to mall policy, the man should not have been carrying his handgun in the mall in the first place.

The Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, states in its code of conduct that no weapons are allowed at their shopping centers. The policy was last updated in April 2020.

The property group has worked with Greenwood police for several planned security technology upgrades after recent incidents at the mall, including two in which employees were held at gunpoint in the parking lot. These upgrades include license plate readers installed at mall entrances.

Greenwood Park Mall to get security upgrades

Despite the man’s failure to follow the mall’s code of conduct, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said the man saved lives.

“Someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers

Three people were killed and two others were injured before the suspect was shot and killed.

A mall spokesperson issued a statement Monday morning. In part of the statement, they said they were grateful for the “heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.

Greenwood Park Mall representative
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said. Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Good Samaritan#The Mall#Violent Crime#The Simon Property Group
WLWT 5

Franklin County deputies rescue dozens of dogs from residence

SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Dozens of dogs were rescued Friday thanks to deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. Around 7 a.m., Franklin County Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 2100-block of Beacon Road in Salt Creek Township. According to officials, the search warrant...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy