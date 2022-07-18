ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Nicole Galloway reflects on tenure as Missouri Auditor

By Elliott Davis
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is not running for reelection. She’s stepping down from the job after eight years.

Galloway was appointed state auditor in 2015 by former Governor Jay Nixon. She won a full term in 2018. She made a run for governor in 2020, ultimately losing to incumbent Governor Mike Parson.

In an interview with FOX 2 News, Galloway said it’s just time to go.

“I’ve been in public office for a decade. It’s time for me to go back into my private life. I have three young kids, it’s time for me to spend more of my time focusing on them as they grow up and things get busier for sure,” she said.

Galloway said she’s not considering ever running for public office down the line.

During her time as auditor, Galloway’s office has conducted more than 950 audits and identified some $350 million in government waste. There have been approximately 80 criminal counts filed against officials across the state as a result of her audits.

She said the audit of the St. Louis County government was her most significant piece of business in the region. That audit uncovered former County Executive Steve Stenger’s corruption.

“The audit revealed how some county employees abused their positions as part of that pay-to-play scheme and the county council didn’t exercise appropriate oversight over what Steve Stenger was doing,” Galloway said.

One of her major audits was the study of the state’s spending of federal pandemic funds distributed to St. Louis.

“They certainly spent it quickly in 2020. That doesn’t mean it’s all been spent efficiently and effectively,” Galloway said. “I certainly think there is waste in the pandemic funds; it’s impossible not to a lot of times. We find there is fraud in government because there isn’t the proper oversight of the folks who handle the money.”

She added that the auditor’s office is critically important to citizens.

“Citizens need a mechanism to hold government accountable. As state auditor, we can look under the hood of government and find out what’s going on and shed a light on questionable practices or potential wasteful practices,” she said. “…I think it does make a difference for citizens to know that there’s someone working out there on their behalf.”

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

