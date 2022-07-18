ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Samsung adding land to $17B semiconductor campus in Taylor

 2 days ago
TAYLOR, Texas — Samsung is adding more land to its $17 billion semiconductor campus in Taylor. According to a report from Community Impact, the Taylor City Council recently approved adding two parcels of land at the site to its...

KVUE

Samsung interns from Taylor ISD finish up inaugural internship

TAYLOR, Texas — Twenty-three students from Taylor ISD joined Samsung for summer internships as part of an agreement struck between the school district, company and Williamson County. Next week, the interns will say goodbye to the tech giant. "The most exciting part about these past few weeks, especially as...
Tesla plans to expand Gigafactory Texas, filings show

Tesla is planning to expand Gigafactory Texas, its newest electric vehicle production plant that is located just outside Austin City Limits, filings show. Tesla is planning to build on a 68.11-acre plot of land located adjacent to the factory’s main property, with plans for “industrial use facilities with associated improvements,” the filings stated.
B106

Over 250 Jobs and $100M Factory Coming to Georgetown, Texas

An American company is building a new factory in Georgetown, Texas, and a total of 260 jobs are headed this way. The new 100-million-dollar facility is owned by solar company GAF Energy, which plans to produce its residential solar roof shingles in the United States instead of Asia, according to reuters.com.
KVUE

Kyle amends stage 2 of its drought contingency plan

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle announced on Wednesday it's amending the second stage of its drought contingency plan and asked residents to conserve water to avoid further restrictions. Under stage two, installing new landscapes, opening new pools, washing paved areas, doing charity car washes and using automatic...
Community Impact Austin

Report: Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto home prices ease slightly in June as market moves toward stabilization

As of June, Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto have a seen a combined 2,970 home sales this year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Local real estate professionals say a more stable housing market could be on the way as data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows median home prices in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto fell slightly in June.
The Associated Press

Boatsetter Creates Fleet of Entrepreneurs on the Water; More than 300% Increase in Austin Boat Rentals

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-the-water experiences and boat rentals in the U.S., is creating an entirely new industry within the sharing economy - and rapidly forging a path to entrepreneurship for thousands of boat owners in the process. In Austin, Boatsetter saw more than 300 percent year over year growth in boat rental bookings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005456/en/ In Austin, Boatsetter saw more than 300 percent year over year growth in boat rental bookings. (Photo: Business Wire)
KXAN

California solar roofing company building new facility in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A California solar company that created the world’s first “nailable” solar shingle is building a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown. GAF Energy announced the new facility, the company’s second, will produce its Timberline Solar roof product. The City of Georgetown said the...
KXAN

American Airlines expanding service from Austin to California, Florida

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time this month, American Airlines has announced it will launch a new nonstop route from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Flights to Palm Springs, California, will launch Nov. 17 and will operate daily from Nov. 17 through Nov. 29, and from Dec. 15 through Jan. 9. The route is currently offered by Alaska Airlines.
San Antonio Current

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

For Current readers who wonder whatever became of former San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley, she appears to be pleasantly ensconced in Austin, offering advice. Her name came up as nonprofit news organization the Austin Monitor recently reported on a session organized by that city's chapter of the Urban Land Institute, the national organization of developers and real estate types. The topic? A proposed expansion of the Austin Convention Center. This expansion isn't a modest proposition either — it bears an estimated price tag between $1.2 and $1.5 billion and would involve literally tearing down and rebuilding the city's existing venue. Bigger, of course.
cw39.com

These 2 Texas airports among the most loved in U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Flying in Texas must be a real treat for Americans as TravelAwaits has released its list of the top eight airports most loved in the U.S. (according to its readers). Didn’t quite make the top of the list but Dallas and Austin are representing the Lone...
KVUE

H-E-B opens new e-commerce fulfillment center in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — A new H-E-B e-commerce fulfillment center in Leander is expected to bring a range of new jobs to the area and help support the rising demand of online shopping. On Wednesday, the Texas supermarket chain said the facility is now open at 651 N. US Hwy....
fox7austin.com

Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, pleads not guilty

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin woman accused of murdering cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson on May 11 has made her first court appearance. Kaitlin Armstrong was arrested in Costa Rica in June after more than 40 days on the run. Armstrong faces a first-degree murder charge and in her arraignment Wednesday,...
KVUE

KVUE

