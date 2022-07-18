Kulture’s Mermaid Themed 4th Birthday Bash With Parents Cardi B & Offset

It hasn't been that long since they announced their buzzy second engagement in April 2022, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Lopez broke the news in her newsletter, On the JLo, sharing that they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. For the occasion, Lopez wore two distinct white dresses, the first being a "dress from an old movie," as she wrote in the newsletter. Designed with a classic boatneck neckline and a boned bodice, the fitted number also featured a textured, floor-grazing maxi skirt. The 52-year-old superstar accessorized with a sparkly pair of studs and a diamond tennis bracelet, and her hair was styled into half-up bouncy waves. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie, and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote. For her second wedding gown, the star opted for a glamorous Zuhair Murad style from the spring 2023 bridal collection that included a stunning fishtail train. With its off-shoulder sweetheart neckline, long lace sleeves, and corseted bodice, this bridal look is decidedly feminine and sultry. Another embellishment of note: her matching lace-trimmed veil.

