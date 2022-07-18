ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kulture’s Mermaid Themed 4th Birthday Bash With Parents Cardi B & Offset

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRappers Cardi B and Offset threw their daughter Kulture a lavish Mermaid themed 4th birthday party over the weekend and I must say, she looked like a gorgeous Disney Princess! The event was highly decorated with mermaid performers, pastel balloons arches, colorful Mermaid hair styling/braid station,...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Adele Goes Viral Glamorously Twerking in Couture Dress & Socks at Hyde Park Concert in London

Click here to read the full article. Adele looked like she stepped back in time as she channeled Old Hollywood glamour for her concert at Hyde Park in London on July 1. The singer wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture floor-length gown that commanded attention. The dress featured a velvet jacket with a halter neck detail and long sleeves, leaving her shoulders and neck bare. Adele proved the silhouette offered plenty of movement; in a viral Twitter video she was seen twerking onstage (seen here) during one of her songs. There was a gold belt wrapped around her waist, as the velvet fabric...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

See All of J Lo's Wedding Dresses Through the Years, on Screen and in Real Life

It hasn't been that long since they announced their buzzy second engagement in April 2022, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Lopez broke the news in her newsletter, On the JLo, sharing that they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. For the occasion, Lopez wore two distinct white dresses, the first being a "dress from an old movie," as she wrote in the newsletter. Designed with a classic boatneck neckline and a boned bodice, the fitted number also featured a textured, floor-grazing maxi skirt. The 52-year-old superstar accessorized with a sparkly pair of studs and a diamond tennis bracelet, and her hair was styled into half-up bouncy waves. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie, and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote. For her second wedding gown, the star opted for a glamorous Zuhair Murad style from the spring 2023 bridal collection that included a stunning fishtail train. With its off-shoulder sweetheart neckline, long lace sleeves, and corseted bodice, this bridal look is decidedly feminine and sultry. Another embellishment of note: her matching lace-trimmed veil.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Photo of Her Baby Khai's Little Feet

Gigi Hadid shared the sweetest photo with her daughter, Khai . . . or at least Khai's toes in an Instagram photo dump on Saturday. "Some recents, some not-so-recents, but better late than never," Hadid captioned a series of pictures on her Instagram, including a mirror selfie, a behind-the-scenes photo from her Frankies Bikinis collaboration, a baking photo, and a few fit pics.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.The billionaire business mogul and her eldest daughter are currently in Paris, where Kardashian walked the runway in Balenciaga’s Couture Show on Wednesday. On the night before her fashion week debut, Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West chided paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to photograph the family.In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the nine year old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands As She Sports Denim Shorts In London: Photos

Taylor Swift is currently visiting her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in London, and new photos from July 14 show the happy couple holding hands and having a deep conversation over cups of coffee. Joe is currently starring in BBC drama Conversations With Friends, and she’s been busy re-recording her first few albums, but they both took time out of their busy schedules to go on an afternoon date in the English capital.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Red Hair#Bash#Mermaid Themed#Cardi B Kulture
101.1. The Wiz

Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

Yung Miami’s style is everything and the rapper was recently spotted donning a Saint Laurent jumpsuit that we absolutely love!. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the white, red and black $2,900 fit. The strapless, cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and featured a waist belt in the middle. She paired the look with black, closed toe heels and wore a bright red lip to match the top of the jumpsuit. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail with a middle part and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
APPAREL
HelloBeautiful

Ciara Jumps Across The Pond To Italy For A Fun Vacation With Family In Honor Of Wedding Anniversary

Ciara has been on a roll since the release of her new single “Jump.”. On Instagram, the singer sent fans reeling with excitement after she posted a few highlights of her recent trip to Italy. Cici and her hubby Russell Wilson traveled across the pond to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary and to attend Dolce and Gabanna’s Fall/ Winter runway show. It looks like all three of their adorable children came along for fun too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Big Fan Of Victoria Beckham’s Shapewear Line

If you keep an eye on Tracee Ellis Ross’ style, you know the actor loves to make a fashion statement. Her wardrobe is full of eye-catching pieces with prints, sequins, and feathers. (That’s perhaps why Christopher John Rogers is one of her all-time favorite designers.) Recently though, the actor has been keeping her ensembles unusually minimal and low-key. For evidence, take Ross’ VB Body collection outfit, which she wore for her most recent Black-ish promo event. Her all-black set came from Victoria Beckham’s newly launched line of form-fitting basics, which, despite its primarily neutral color offerings, caught the actor’s attention.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Adele Is Doing Summer Vacation Style Right

Is it me, or is everyone and their mother currently vacationing in Italy? Joining the long list is singer Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul, who are currently on holiday in Sardinia. Earlier today, the star was spotted boarding a fancy yacht to take in some sights and get some sun—and she found the perfect ensemble to embrace la dolce vita in.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In Lizzo’s Yitty Shapewear Brand & 6-Inch Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to slay a look. On Sunday, the “blackish” actress uploaded a picture of herself posing in Lizzo’s shapewear brand Yitty. In partnership with Fabletics, Yitty was designed to support the singer’s fight for body inclusivity in fashion. The line includes smoothing bodysuits, seamless bralettes, high-waisted leggings and so much more. “Finally opened my @yitty box. Thank you @lizzobeating… you got me feeling cute & snatched,” Ross captioned the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The photo set shows Ross standing on a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy’s Wedding Beauty Look Will Play Up Her Natural Curls

The Southern Charm hairstylist dropped a big hint about her wedding-day look. Madison LeCroy is only five months away from saying “I do” to her fiancé, Brett Randle. And while the Southern Charm bride-to-be is still planning her nuptials, she does have an idea of her hairstyle for the special day.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy