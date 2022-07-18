ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour and Sale returns

By Cori Urban
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robbie Jo Heidinger, of Weshampton, is working on a new porcelain series called Pompeian Modern, influenced by the simple glass forms from the 7th century BC yet made out of porcelain. “They are small works that feel good in your hands. They are tactile, elegant, and have a connection...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 26 Best Outdoor Rugs Are Weather-Resistant and Easy To Clean — Starting at $21

Click here to read the full article. Outdoor rugs are just as necessary for home furnishing as indoor ones. Does your patio get hot with all that extra sunshine in the summer? Does your outdoor furniture slip and slide around? Or does your backyard need a splash of color and a bold pattern to anchor its decor? If so, your outdoor space will greatly benefit from one of the best outdoor rugs. Like indoor rugs, there are many benefits to using outdoor rugs including: Temperature: While many outdoor surfaces absorb heat, an outdoor rug provides a temperature-controlled zone that even your bare...
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

Francesca Grace From Fix My Flip Shares The Best Tips For An Eclectic Vintage Look

There was a time when virtually all you saw were chic, minimalist homes with sleek, modern lines, neutral colors, and little to no ornamentation. While there's nothing wrong with that look if that's the aesthetic you truly enjoy, nowadays, more and more designers are stepping outside the box and embracing an eclectic vintage look. This means they're swapping out those neutral pieces for items with a bit more flair, incorporating vintage finds and unique patterns and textures in order to create a space full of visual interest. While this aesthetic may have certain characteristics, as Masterclass explains, it's also highly individual and can be tailored to your exact preferences — and the unique pieces you find.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

Tiffany Lamps Are In—Again!

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In June, Christie’s auctioned 44 Tiffany masterworks from the Garden Museum, a private collection in Japan, and the sale earned a whopping $6,662,124....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottery#Earth#Weshampton#Pompeian Modern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
House Digest

Hilary Farr Shares Advice For Buying New Furniture

Famous interior designer Hilary Farr was born in Toronto, Canada, on August 31, 1952. From a young age, she was always eager to show and express her creative side. Based on her mother's successful career as a home designer, Farr quickly grew an interest in the designing field. Her professional career in design officially took off when she left her life in Canada to renovate homes in Los Angeles, California. While she was there, she also took her designing skills to the film industry, where she designed film sets, as well as auditioned to take part in a few films, like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The Famous People claims that beyond simply designing in the United States, Farr's work made it over to Australia and the United Kingdom, as well.
INTERIOR DESIGN
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
78K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy