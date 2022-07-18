Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour and Sale returns

There was a time when virtually all you saw were chic, minimalist homes with sleek, modern lines, neutral colors, and little to no ornamentation. While there's nothing wrong with that look if that's the aesthetic you truly enjoy, nowadays, more and more designers are stepping outside the box and embracing an eclectic vintage look. This means they're swapping out those neutral pieces for items with a bit more flair, incorporating vintage finds and unique patterns and textures in order to create a space full of visual interest. While this aesthetic may have certain characteristics, as Masterclass explains, it's also highly individual and can be tailored to your exact preferences — and the unique pieces you find.

