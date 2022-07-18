ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ stopped Indiana mall shooting, broke mall rules

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjGRm_0gjTugRv00
(Credit: WXIN)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — While police are crediting an Indiana man with shooting and killing a suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting Sunday, mall policy prohibited him from carrying at all.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall, located in a suburb just south of Indianapolis. The Good Samaritan, as police called him, was armed with a handgun.

“The real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

Police say the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County had a legal gun permit. However, according to mall policy, the man should not have been carrying his handgun in the mall in the first place.

The Simon Property Group, which owns the mall, states in its code of conduct that no weapons are allowed at their shopping centers. The policy was last updated in April 2020.

The property group has worked with Greenwood police for several planned security technology upgrades after recent incidents at the mall, including two in which employees were held at gunpoint in the parking lot. These upgrades include license plate readers installed at mall entrances.

Despite the man’s failure to follow the mall’s code of conduct, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said the man saved lives.

“Someone we are calling the ‘Good Samaritan’ was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers

Three people were killed and two others were injured before the suspect was shot and killed.

A mall spokesperson issued a statement Monday morning. In part of the statement, they said they were grateful for the “heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.

Greenwood Park Mall representative

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. […]
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Woman found dead on Saturday ruled homicide, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Indianapolis after a woman was found dead on Saturday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Michigan Street on report of a deceased person on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. Police reported finding an adult female inside who had sustained “injuries consistent with trauma.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Good Samaritan#Greenwood Park Mall#The Mall#Violent Crime#The Simon Property Group
leoweekly.com

The American Bullet, Tyranny’s Greatest Weapon

I know this isn’t exactly a Louisville story, but after the mall shooting in Indianapolis at the Greenwood Park Mall, I feel obligated to say something that might not be said in the midst of the chatter surrounding this incident. There were three people shot and killed by a gunman with a long gun and many rounds of ammunition. The gunman was stopped, killed by another person, the mythical “good guy with a gun.” The type of gun hasn’t been identified just yet, but no matter; here we are with another shooting. In just hours, we’ll be on to the next and will let this one fade like all the others into memory with inaction from our politicians and citizens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Woman Behind Bars Following Arrest At Local Park

Madison Police responded to the area of the Rucker's Sports Complex, near the playground for all children, regarding suspicious activity. Upon arrival, Officer Zach Nicholson located the vehicle in question, and identified the occupant as Sarah E. Keitzman 29, Madison, Indiana. Further investigation into the matter found Keitzman to be...
CBS 42

CBS 42

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy