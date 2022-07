A drug bust in Bucksport resulted in the arrests of three people from Maine and two from Massachusetts, as well as a considerable seizure of fentanyl. Bucksport and Maine State Police have been working together on an investigation into a fentanyl trafficking operation allegedly distributing the deadly drug throughout Hancock County. A group of individuals has been the focus of that investigation, which resulted in police obtaining a search warrant for a camp located on Toddy Pond, along Gus Moore Road in the town of Penobscot.

BUCKSPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO