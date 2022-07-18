ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint Major Case Unit investigating weekend homicide

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
 2 days ago
FLINT, MI – Detectives are investigating a Sunday morning homicide in Flint. The Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of detectives with the Flint Police Department as well as Michigan State Police, is investigating the shooting, which was reported just...

The Flint Journal

Man accused in deadly quadruple shooting at Flint Township restaurant faces August trial date

FLINT, MI – After a false start in June, the trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has a new trial date. Taj Jackson is charged with open murder and carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of felony firearm, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, and four counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the death of Roshawn A. Terrell.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day. On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.
BURTON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan State Police trooper on way to emergency call hit by suspected drunken driver

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Tuesday evening after crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol car on its way to an emergency call. A trooper was dispatched to an emergency call in Livingston County shortly after 6 p.m. July 19, and was going south on Old U.S. 23 near the area of Grand River Avenue in a marked vehicle with its emergency lights on when a northbound vehicle making a left turn from the highway crossed into his path and crashed into the patrol car, according to Michigan State Police.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Flint Journal

Woman accused of leaving 2 decomposing dogs in Shiawassee County home competent to stand trial

CORUNNA, MI – A woman facing felony charges in Shiawassee County after two decomposing dogs were found in a home she was renting out has been found competent to stand trial. Jordan Lee Hoisington of Swartz Creek appeared before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarskon Wednesday, July 20, for a competency hearing in which Clarkson would rule whether the defendant was competent to stand trial in her case.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Homicide under investigation in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside a residence Sunday, July 17. Flint Police responded to the 2700 block of Milliken Court for a report that a person had been shot just after 6:30 a.m. The Flint Major Case Unit said the man...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Homeless Man Identified in Saginaw RV Fire

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a homeless man who died in an RV fire in Saginaw on July 11. 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez was found in the burned out vehicle after fire crews put out the blaze. The RV was parked at behind the King Fish and More Restaurant at 1202 N. Washington when a passerby noticed flames coming from the vehicle and a building next to it. The owner of the RV told police he often let homeless people sleep inside the vehicle.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan boy, 12, fatally shot; 13-year-old in custody

DETROIT – A 12-year-old Detroit boy was shot and killed in the basement of his home Tuesday night, July 19, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The victim, a 13-year-old and two 19-year-olds may have been playing with two guns when the fatal shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the basement of a home in the 11300 block Bramell in Detroit, police said. The victim’s father was upstairs asleep at the time of the shooting. The 13-year-old male is in police custody.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Woman allegedly beaten by former boyfriend ‘uncooperative’ in court

A woman who allegedly was punched in the face and had her head slammed against a mirror by her former boyfriend offered little to support the prosecution’s case while testifying Tuesday in a Pontiac courtroom — claiming she didn’t remember the incident and was “probably intoxicated” at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Mom Stabbed By Son, Jonathan Welch, Becomes 3rd Person To Die In Family Attack

UPDATE: Jonathan Welch has now been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.   HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A third person has died, days after a Detroit-area man released on bond in a domestic violence case was accused of attacking his girlfriend and family, authorities said. Jonathan Welch (credit: Detroit Police Department) Flossie Bray, who was repeatedly stabbed on June 10, died over the weekend, family members said. Her son, Jonathan Welch, is in custody on murder and other charges, which are likely to be changed after Bray’s death. Welch’s girlfriend, Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and stepfather, Robert Bray Jr., 70, were also killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home. A standoff with police lasted seven hours. Welch, 23, was charged in June with assaulting Frazier and committing other crimes. He was eventually released after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond. Welch has another court hearing Wednesday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HARPER WOODS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

5 Arrested After Entering Store In Flint With Rifles

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead in Burton motorcycle crash, police investigating

BURTON, MI -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Burton early Tuesday afternoon. Burton police responded to the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a multicolored motorcycle on the ground and a gray Lincoln Mark LT in the intersection.
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Police: Suspected gas thief arrested

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WNEM) - When the price of gas started surging earlier this year, it made fuel a prime target for some criminals. Police say someone was stealing the gas right out of cars in mid-Michigan, but they believe the person responsible is now behind bars. “Relief. He had been...
SEBEWAING, MI
WNEM

Police identify victim of deadly mobile home fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home. On July 11, firefighters were sent...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
