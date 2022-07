An Uber driver tells Bryan police that he saw a SUV swerving on the freeway last Saturday night. That led to the arrest of a Houston man for driving with a breath alcohol level almost three times the legal limit at .238 and .223. 35 year old Wilson Baca-Ortega is also accused of letting four children…ages four through 14…ride without wearing safety belts and two children not in booster seats. The children were released to their mother. Ortega is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 dollars and a hold for immigration authorities.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO