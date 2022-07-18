Club Babalu is ‘daring’ and ‘provocative’

Many miles separate Eden from utopia. The former sprouts, green and abundant, from untouched soil. Utopias, the work of mere humans, are simulacra of perfection, cast in streamlined shapes and buffed to a blinding gloss. On his 2018 album Zebra, composer Alexis Georgopoulos, aka Arp, sowed an organic paradise out of lustrous synthesizers and tactile percussion. It felt warm and breezy; even when it was blanketed in electronic tones, you could practically feel the wood grain on the plates of his softly struck marimba. On New Pleasures, Georgopoulos rejects Zebra’s naturalism. Instead, he peers ahead, crafting a sleek, machine-operated sanctuary out of plasticky drum machine patterns and jagged synthetic textures. Mallet instruments and fretless bass infuse the album with mild warmth, but Georgopoulos seems more interested in icy, detached soundscapes. If this is a picture of our silicon future, it’s an often airless one.

