While Major League Baseball players typically enjoy comfortable salaries, but the same cannot be said of the players in Minor League Baseball. According to a report from a nonprofit organization called More Than Baseball, most minor league players make less than $10,000 a year and as little as $4,800 thanks to wages that are significantly less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Players in the minor leagues deal with poor living conditions and poor-quality food and are usually forced to work second jobs just to afford basic living expenses.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO