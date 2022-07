EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Democratic congresswoman is calling on her colleagues to look at Texas’ gun laws after a report by the Texas House committee investigating the law enforcement response to the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde was released Sunday. The report was meant to gather facts, show initial findings and “equip lawmakers to guide them in deciding next steps,” said the Hon. Eva Guzman, who was part of the committee.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO