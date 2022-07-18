ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Garden in the Pines

By Wendy Goodman
Cover picture for the articleWhen Sumner Freeman bought this 1960s A-frame house in Fire Island Pines in 1980, the property it sat on was so obscured by poison ivy, catbrier, and Virginia creeper that he couldn’t even see it, and yet it called to him. “It was charming, and I could see the possibilities, and...

15 Flowering Plants That Will Bloom All Summer Long

The best thing about summer is not the warm weather but the beautiful colors that emerge as flowers are in full bloom. Not only do we enjoy the bright and stunning contrasting colors of a well-kept garden, but also the various floral scents we pleasantly wander by, per Chappell's Florist. You're probably worrying that it's too late to plant summer flowers when summer is half over, but there are plenty of plants to choose from that quickly bloom for you to enjoy now and until the season ends, according to American Meadows.
The Pros and Cons of a Clover Lawn

We've traditionally been taught to keep pesky clovers off our lawns. Now, more and more people are making a case for appreciating those once-vexing clovers. What was once considered a weed, is now often thought of as a hassle-free, eco-friendly option for landscaping. Before your next weeding marathon, we're here to answer all your questions and make a case for letting clover flourish in your lawn.
That lone, craggy gum tree on a farm? It's a lifeline for koalas

Certain eucalyptus trees on farms have added nitrogen due to the fertile soil. Despite dangers, koalas will travel from bushland to reach these trees and feed on their nutritious leaves. Farmers should pay heed to this, the University of Sydney researchers say. Scattered, isolated farm trees may be postcard-perfect, but...
How to Take Care of Succulents, Inside or Outdoors

Succulents are unique, eye-catching plants that come in a huge variety of sizes, shapes, blooms and bold foliage colors. In practice, they’re just as versatile: succulents can thrive in an outdoor perennial garden, window box or indoor pots. Succulents are considered low-maintenance: they’re fairly drought-tolerant, and with the right...
Robochop makes garden trimming a snip

Automation and computer-aided designs are seeding the future of home gardens. With the onset of designer gardens as a service and rose-pruning robots, weekends spent toiling in the garden will be more productive and personalised. Gardening is proven to be healthful and joyful, but as more of us discover the...
What to Do With a Crumbly Church

Like plenty of 19th-century factories, stables, and warehouses, West Park Presbyterian Church has outlived its purpose — always an expensive situation. A dozen remaining congregants (and no pastor) don’t really need their neo-Romanesque church–plus–parish house with a lofty bell tower on the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and West 86th Street. In fact, the once-luxuriant architecture sits heavily on the spirits it should be lifting. Its sandstone exterior, deep earthy red like a Colorado canyon, wears a mantle of soot and sheds bits of masonry onto a practically permanent sidewalk bridge that shelters a homeless encampment. Houses of worship all over New York are suffering various forms of neglect, as communities migrate, coalesce, decline, disperse, regroup, and merge, as the edifices they built linger as testament to long-ago settlements or passing prosperity. The result is an excess of sacred real estate at a time when the profane kind is in short supply.
What To Know About Growing Meyer Lemon Trees

Have you thought about growing trees indoors? Some, including the Meyer lemon tree, make excellent houseplants!. I’m fascinated by the story of the Meyer lemon, a hybrid citrus tree that produces lemons that are larger, sweeter and thinner skinned than the lemons you find in the grocery store. Its story includes everything from the adventures of the plant hunter, Frank N. Meyer, who found the original tree in China in 1908, to its adoration by chefs and kitchen trendsetters in the early 21st century.
Species of moth spotted in Scotland for first time in 'exciting discovery'

A species of moth has been recorded in Scotland for the first time in an "exciting discovery". The sallow-shoot piercer moth was spotted perching on a nettle at the Scottish Wildlife Trust's Cathkin Marsh wildlife reserve near Glasgow. The Scottish Wildlife Trust said there are currently just 29 records of...
Gardening 101: Planting tomatoes in early July

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To garden is to try something new. The learning curve to a successful garden is a steep one (at least for me): some things work, some don't. I have long heard the rumor that you can plant tomatoes in early July and harvest a fall crop. But it just didn't make sense to me.
