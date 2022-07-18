ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Fort Collins considers a $15 minimum wage, some leaders wonder if it's the right number

By Jacy Marmaduke, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Fort Collins City Council members want more information before they vote on adopting a local minimum wage higher than the state level.

City staff shared preliminary research with council members Tuesday about a potential wage increase from $12.56 an hour, the current state level, to a local level of $15 an hour. But a few council members wondered if that would be high enough to make a meaningful difference in residents’ lives, while another council member said she was concerned about adverse impacts.

The city so far has hired a consulting group, Economic & Planning Systems, to assess potential impacts of a local minimum wage. Staff are also surveying business owners and community members and meeting with local groups like the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. The state law that allows local minimum wages mandates that, if they’re set, they must take effect in January. So if council members want the increase to take effect in 2023, city staff estimate they’ll need to vote on a resolution by November.

Staff said they chose the $15 figure for the community survey based in part off Denver’s local minimum wage of $15.87 an hour, adjusted annually for increases in the Consumer Price Index. Denver is the only city that has adopted a local minimum wage since 2019 state legislation allowed the practice. The state law caps annual increases at $1.75 or 15%, whichever is higher, until the minimum wage reaches the level adopted by local government. For a $15 minimum wage, that would mean a minimum wage of $14.44 in 2023 and $15 in 2024.

However, council could pick a higher or lower number than $15, policy and project manager Ginny Sawyer said.

The living wage in Fort Collins is $13.77 for a dual-income household with no children, $18.39 for a single adult, $19.92 for a dual-income household with one child and $36.28 for a single parent with one child, according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator.

In reviewing local data and research on minimum wage increases, city and consulting staff found about 25% of the Fort Collins workforce would benefit from a $15 minimum wage. Most jobs paying under $15 an hour are in the service sector, including food service, retail, accommodations and personal care. Fort Collins’ average hourly wage is $29.67.

Council members who’ve expressed support for an increase said they want the city to do more targeted outreach to low-wage workers. The city’s community survey has received over 1,000 responses, about two-thirds of which are from employees. But the survey is neither targeted toward lower-income people nor statistically valid, staff said.

“I just want equal outreach to those that actually are struggling as to the employers that are benefiting … from exploiting low-income workers,” council member Kelly Ohlson said.

Mayor pro-tem Emily Francis said she wants the city to identify “an actual, meaningful number that would make it worth it for our community to do this.”

“It’s not that I want to go ask them if they support a $15 minimum wage — I'm going to assume that anyone who makes under $15 is going to support it,” Francis said. “My curiosity is around, is $15 an adequate number? I don't want to pass … a small incremental change that actually doesn't have the impact that we are intending.”

One question in the community survey asked workers how a $15 minimum wage would impact them.

The most frequent answers out of 665 responses were: “I would save/I would save more” (45%), “I would have extra money to pay expenses such as child care, a car payment or health care” (41%), “I would have extra money to pay rent” (40%), “I would be more likely to stay at my current job” (32%), “I would be able to pay down debt” (32%) and “A $15 minimum wage would not impact me” (28%).

A similar question in a survey of employers asked them how a $15 minimum wage would impact them.

The most frequent answers out of 213 responses were: “My business would charge higher prices” (65%), “Employees would receive fewer hours” (36%), “Other” (30%), “My business would have to reduce staff/lay off employees” (29%) and “My business would have to reduce employee benefits” (29%). About 15% said it would be easier to recruit and hire new employees, and 11% said their business would see increased staff retention.

The consulting group summarized findings from peer-reviewed research about the impacts of minimum wage increases. They found that increases to minimum wage:

  • Generally aren’t linked to job losses or higher prices, except for small increases in restaurant prices
  • Can reduce employee turnover and increase retention
  • Are linked to a small increase in worker earnings
  • Have minimal impacts on employment levels
  • Are associated with a small increase in business closures

Council member Shirley Peel questioned the validity of the conclusions. She said she’s seen other research that came to more negative conclusions about the impacts of a wage increase. Peel added that she’s spoken with business owners in the community who are worried a wage increase would harm their businesses, and in turn, their workers.

“I'm not against people making a living wage, but what I need to see for myself is that we're not making it worse,” Peel said. “If we don't get it right, I'm afraid that we're going to be creating more problems, not only for businesses, but for the people that we're trying to help.”

Ohlson said he trusted the results of research.

“What people say they're going to do or what they feel — the peer reviewed research tells us that by and large, it's not going to happen,” he said. “They've been saying since minimum wage was created that the world was going to end. … These arguments have been given for 50 years, and they've been proven false."

Employees of the consulting group said they’re working on a more granular analysis of the survey data to share with council. Council members said they want to see that analysis — along with a more detailed review of research, more intentional outreach to low-wage workers and more information about the local living wage — before they’ll feel ready for a vote. It isn’t yet clear if council will schedule another work session to discuss the issue or if a memo from staff will suffice. The minimum wage vote remains on the docket for council’s Nov. 15 meeting but could move.

