Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO