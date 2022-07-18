ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Delta flight from London to Detroit had no passengers but 1,000 bags. Here's why

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
When London's Heathrow Airport announced it would be restricting the number of passengers who could go through the airport each day, many flights were canceled to meet the capacity limit.

Passenger flights, anyway.

Delta Airlines had to cancel a July 11 flight to Detroit Metro Airport due to the passenger restrictions, but the plane still needed to get to DTW. So the company improvised. Instead of passengers, Delta sent 1,000 pieces of lost luggage back to Detroit, where items were then shipped to their final destinations.

“Delta teams worked a creative solution to move delayed checked bags from London-Heathrow on July 11 after a regularly scheduled flight had to be canceled given airport passenger volume restrictions at Heathrow," the company said in a statement.

According to Delta, the plane had to return to Detroit regardless, so adding the bags was a way to maximize the opportunity.

Delta reported that all passengers whose flights were canceled were rescheduled for later flights.

