ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

4-year-old child shot in the leg in south Alabama

By Chad Petri
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGlQL_0gjTsaDz00

UPDATE 2:30 PM: An official with the Sheriff’s Office says the child is, at last check, is in stable condition at the hospital.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A four-year-old child was shot in the leg in what’s believed to be an accidental shooting in Baldwin County. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack tells News 5 that the four-year-old was shot by another child that found a weapon. The victim was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.

Death toll rises to 4 in Indiana mall shooting

The incident happened Sunday, July 17, on Happy Hallow Road. That’s off County Road 64 and north of the Wilcox Road exit off of Interstate 10. We don’t have an update on the condition of the victim at this time. Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 6

Related
WCTV

Grady County deputies arrest suspect who escaped from Alabama

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man who escaped from a prison in Alabama Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, James Norton of Dothan, Alabama, escaped from law enforcement in Houston County. GCSO received warrants for his arrest, the press release says.
GRADY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Baldwin County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
County
Baldwin County, AL
utv44.com

Update on 4-year-old shot in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — There is new information after a little boy was shot in Baldwin County. The Sheriff's Office says a 4-year-old found a gun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot himself. It happened on Happy Hollow Road a little after noon Sunday. That's off County Road...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mother of 11-year-old shot and killed talks after 4th arrest made

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fourth arrest was made Monday for the murder of 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette. He was killed inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza in May, and his mother continues to suffer with every arrest made. All the suspects were 23 years old or younger. William Anderson...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police investigating death at nursing home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police department are investigating after a resident died at a nursing home on July 16 at around 12:30 p.m. Police said a 77-year-old resident of Lynwood Nursing Home pushed his 70-year-old roommate, who fell. The 70-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police news release.
MOBILE, AL
alreporter.com

Three incarcerated individuals dead in Alabama prisons last week

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday the deaths of three incarcerated men in the corrections system over the last week. The most recent confirmed death occurred last Sunday when Brian Stephen Pate, 48, an incarcerated man serving a 30-year sentence for burglary and rape committed in Walker County, was pronounced deceased at St. Clair Correctional Facility by medical staff at the facility, according to ADOC.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Baldwin County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
wtvy.com

Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man made a moo-ve that caused quite a ruckus on Florida’s Turnpike on Monday. The driver of a cattle truck, identified as a 47-year-old man from Samson, Alabama, was put in a scary situation when his hauler caught on fire while transporting his around 70 cows through Central Florida.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teens gunned down at Mobile intersection were ‘soft targets’ of gang war, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teenagers gunned down at a busy intersection in March were victims of an ongoing war between rival gangs, a police detective testified Monday. Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that Kourtlen Keonte Parker, 21, was the head of a Mobile-based gang called 2K Babies, or 2KB. The officer said Parker’s cousin had been murdered and that he sought revenge against members of a gang called South End that operates in the south Dauphin Island Parkway area.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Baldwin County home sending family running for cover

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday afternoon a family was home watching a movie in their living room when a bullet hit the sliding glass door just feet away. “It would’ve been right in their head no doubt,” said Teri Collier. One side of the door is shattered. It’s as far as the bullet went Sunday, only piercing through the first layer of glass but it’s still too close for comfort. “I saw the hole right away,” she explained.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Police Looking For Woman Who Stole Two Golf Carts

Keep your eyes peeled. Alabama authorities are on the hunt for a woman accused of stealing golf carts from an Alabama business. Sportsman's Marine is located in Fairhope, Alabama, and was the recent victim of theft according to their Facebook page. "2 Aetric Golf Carts were stolen this weekend," a...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accused Walmart arsonist: ‘It’s not going to stop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The reputed mastermind of a plot to burn down Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast admitted during an interrogation by the FBI to lying to his alleged accomplices and warned investigators that his arrest would not stop his “mission.”. Excerpts from the FBI’s interview...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: Mobile nursing home resident dead after assault by fellow resident

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 12:22 p.m., officers responded to 4164 Halls Mill Road, Lynwood Nursing Home, in reference to an assault complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the 77-year-old male victim assaulted the 70-year-old subject inside their room.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man robs Mobile delivery driver, demands pizza

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said a pizza delivery driver was robbed on Dauphin Street Sunday, July 17. Officers said the delivery driver went to deliver a pizza to the 1000 block of Dauphin Street, near Old Shell Road. When the driver asked for the payment, the man allegedly got upset and said he had paid for the pizza online. He also said he no longer wanted the pizza.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy