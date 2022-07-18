ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warframe Dev Reveals New MMORPG, Soulframe, With Impressive First Trailer

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarframe developer Digital Extremes has announced a new game called Soulframe. Revealed as part of the developer's TennoCon 2022 event this weekend, Soulframe is a free-to-play action "hybrid-MMORPG" that is now in early development. A cinematic teaser trailer was shown during TennoCon, and Digital Extremes says it means to...

www.gamespot.com

