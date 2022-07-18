ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Americans’ confidence in media hits record lows: Gallup

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNRzK_0gjTrufU00
Tweet

Americans’ confidence in two facets of the news media — newspapers and television news — has fallen to all-time lows, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll found that just 16 percent of respondents had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in newspapers, the first time on record that the measure has fallen below 20 percent, compared to 11 percent who had the same degree of confidence in television news.

Both figures are down 5 percentage points since last year.

Gallup began tracking Americans’ confidence in newspapers in 1973, recording a majority who had confidence only once in 1979, and began tracking confidence in television news in 1993. A majority has never had confidence in television news since the first poll.

Confidence levels are also split along partisan lines, with confidence among Democrats low but still higher than among Republicans and independents.

Just 5 percent of Republican respondents have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in newspapers, compared to 12 percent of independents and 35 percent of Democrats, according to the poll.

Confidence levels in newspapers among Republicans and independents have never been lower. Democrats’ confidence rose during the Trump administration but fell after President Biden’s inauguration.

Confidence in television news followed a similar pattern, with 6 percent of Republicans surveyed having a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, compared to 8 percent of independents and 20 percent of Democrats.

The figures mark a significant drop in confidence levels among Democrats and independents, while the figure for Republicans has not substantially changed.

The poll was conducted from June 1-20 and included interviews with 1,015 adults nationwide. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Comments / 22

jeff
2d ago

I trust gas station sushi more then the news media. I would trust a Casey Anthony daycare more then the media. I would take stock advice from Martha Stewart before believing anything the liberal media puts out now a days.

Reply(1)
22
Ave Joe
2d ago

One sided media is destroying the media. Too much liberal bias with news channels and some reporters.

Reply
23
Roger Hurford
2d ago

goes back to " Money is the root of all evil ". All media outlets care about is ratings and they will fudge the news however they want to make sure they are getting the views and ratings, because ratings is money!.

Reply
6
Related
creators.com

For Biden, Polls Are Probably Worse Than They Seem

President Biden has a miserable 33% job approval rating, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll, making him one of the least popular first-term presidents in history. Sixty-four percent of Democrats say they want another candidate in the 2024 presidential race. No modern president, as far as I can...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
deseret.com

Biden’s approval rating hits an even lower low

Just when it seemed like President Joe Biden’s approval rating couldn’t get any lower, it has: only 33% of the country approves of Biden’s performance, according to a new poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. Remarking that Biden is “hemorrhaging support,” The New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#News Media#Americans#Newspapers#Republicans#Democrats
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

Some drivers of labor shortages might be a lack of childcare, or workers wanting better-paying work.Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings. For over a year, lawmakers and businesses have been bemoaning how they can't find workers. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Lowest ‘confidence’ in presidency ever recorded: Gallup

President Joe Biden has pushed the presidency to a place it hasn't been in nearly 50 years. In the latest Gallup poll, less than a quarter of those surveyed have “confidence” in the presidency, worse than during the Trump presidency and nearly as bad as the end of the George W. Bush presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Veracity Report

Opinion: New Poll Suggests Many Americans Believe 1/6 Hearings are Politically Biased

A further survey shows most of those also believe the primary purpose of the hearings is simply to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: I&I/TIPP Polling, CNN, USA Today, and The Harvard Law Review.
Fox News

NEW LOW: Biden approval rating hits all-time low, only 19% support among Hispanics, poll shows

President Biden's approval rating among Americans has dropped to 31%, hitting a new all-time low of his presidency, according to a new poll. The Quinnipac University survey released Wednesday also revealed the president's support among Hispanics stands at just 19%, while 71% of Americans said they do not want Biden to seek re-election in 2024. Among Democrats, only 40% said that they would like to see him run again, while 54% do not want Biden to be the Democratic nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

641K+
Followers
76K+
Post
483M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy