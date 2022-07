There was a moment last week when it looked like Evgeni Malkin’s time with the Pittsburgh Penguins was coming to a close. But an 11th-hour agreement avoided a potential split, with Malkin re-upping with the Pens on a four-year, $24.4 million deal that will keep him in Pittsburgh the rest of his career. However, that had come after a report from ESPN that the talks had reached an impasse and that Malkin was going to market when free agency opened.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO