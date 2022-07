D’Andre Smith became the first USC player to hear his name called in the 2022 MLB Draft Monday afternoon when he was selected by the New York Mets in the fifth round. The draft-eligible sophomore was picked on the second day of the three-day event that is being hosted over the MLB all-star break for the first time this season. He was drafted No. 149 overall, going in the middle of the fifth round to the National League East division leaders. The pick has a slot value of $379,100.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO