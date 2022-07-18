Source: Nashville SC signs USMNT defender Shaq Moore from CD Tenerife

Nashville SC has completed the signing of U.S. men's national team right back Shaq Moore, a league source confirmed to The Tennessean.

The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

ESPN reported Friday that Nashville was steps away from completing a reported $2 million transfer from CD Tenerife in Spain. The source did not confirm the deal's transfer fee.

This past season with Tenerife, Moore started 16 of his 29 appearances, while playing in 10 matches for the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers. In three years with Tenerife, Moore made 101 appearances, scoring one goal and adding eight assists.

Prior to making the move to Spain in May 2015, Moore spent his youth career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, with a brief stint in the FC Dallas academy. Since then, the Powder Springs, Georgia, native has played for five clubs – all in Spain – including Levante in La Liga and Tenerife in second-tier La Liga 2.

Four months remain until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Moore is battling for a roster spot with Barcelona's Sergiño Dest, Reggie Cannon of Boavista in Portugal, Inter Miami's DeAndre Yedlin and Joe Scally of Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany.

Moore has made 15 appearances for the USMNT, scoring one goal. He last played in the USMNT's final World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica on March 30.

