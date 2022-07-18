ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Source: Nashville SC signs USMNT defender Shaq Moore from CD Tenerife

By Drake Hills, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Nashville SC has completed the signing of U.S. men's national team right back Shaq Moore, a league source confirmed to The Tennessean.

The source requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

ESPN reported Friday that Nashville was steps away from completing a reported $2 million transfer from CD Tenerife in Spain. The source did not confirm the deal's transfer fee.

This past season with Tenerife, Moore started 16 of his 29 appearances, while playing in 10 matches for the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers. In three years with Tenerife, Moore made 101 appearances, scoring one goal and adding eight assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2383mB_0gjTqGpz00

Prior to making the move to Spain in May 2015, Moore spent his youth career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, with a brief stint in the FC Dallas academy. Since then, the Powder Springs, Georgia, native has played for five clubs – all in Spain – including Levante in La Liga and Tenerife in second-tier La Liga 2.

NASHVILLE SC MLS SCHEDULE: Here's all 34 regular season matches

MORE: Nashville SC overpowered by LAFC attack in 2-1 loss at Geodis Park

Four months remain until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Moore is battling for a roster spot with Barcelona's Sergiño Dest, Reggie Cannon of Boavista in Portugal, Inter Miami's DeAndre Yedlin and Joe Scally of Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany.

Moore has made 15 appearances for the USMNT, scoring one goal. He last played in the USMNT's final World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica on March 30.

For stories about Nashville SC or Soccer in Tennessee, contact Drake Hills at DHills@gannett.com. Follow Drake on Twitter at @LiveLifeDrake . Connect with Drake on Instagram at @drakehillssoccer and on Facebook .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Source: Nashville SC signs USMNT defender Shaq Moore from CD Tenerife

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Gareth Bale: Wales forward produces stylish first touch on LAFC debut

Gareth Bale made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as a 72nd-minute substitute for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC. The Wales forward impressed with his first touch, making a backheel pass five minutes after replacing goalscorer Cristian Arango. Bale, who turned 33 on Saturday, also...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

MLS club Inter Miami looking to sign Lionel Messi?

It was reported last week that superstar Lionel Messi had informed current employers Paris Saint-Germain that he would not discuss a contract extension or new deal with the club until after the fall World Cup held in Qatar, and that led some to speculate that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be considering moving on and possibly signing for a Major League Soccer side, specifically Inter Miami.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale makes his LAFC debut and wastes little time showing the fans what he can do with cheeky backheel as his new side beat Nashville to stay top of MLS Western Conference

Gareth Bale has made his debut for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC - and his first involvement in their colours was certainly eye-catching. The Welsh star, who left Real Madrid earlier in the summer to move Stateside, produced a backheel flick with one of his first touches after being brought on.
MLS
Dallas Sports Nation

Three takeaways from FC Dallas vs Austin FC

FC Dallas lost hold of Copa Tejas but remained undefeated against Austin FC with yet another draw on Saturday. Let’s look at three takeaways from the game. Although the result was undoubtedly a huge disappointment (more on that on the next two points!), the actual in-game performance against Austin was the best the team has put out in some time. FCD recorded 2.4 xG while only giving up 0.7 xG to Austin, meaning they had the bulk of the chances while holding Austin to relatively few chances. FCD regularly found a lot of space behind the Austin defense and the attack looked more dangerous than it has at any point during this 10 game run with only a single win. Additionally, FCD looked far more solid defensively than they have in recent weeks, only conceding a small number of chances to a very potent Austin offense. With the rivalry in mind, it is easy to forget that Austin came into the game as supporters shield leaders on terrific form. It is encouraging that Dallas was able to exert as much positive play over the game as they were able to. This is a trend that needs to continue if FCD wants to get out of this run of bad form.
FRISCO, TX
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Orlando City: preseason continues

Arsenal’s preseason rolls on in Florida this evening where the Gunners will take on MLS side Orlando City. According to our friends over at The Mane Land, we should expect the home side to trot out a less-than full-strength lineup. Orlando City are in the midst of a tough stretch of matches and are likely to be resting key players ahead of their U.S. Open Cup semifinal this weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte FC hosts Chelsea on July 20, expects more than 45,000 fans

Charlotte FC will host its first international foe on Wednesday, July 20. What’s happening: The fledgling Major League Soccer club (8-11-2) expects between 45,000-50,000 fans, which would be a decent draw on a weeknight for a 7:30pm kickoff. Why it matters: International friendlies are a boost to Charlotte’s economy with out of town fans staying […] The post Charlotte FC hosts Chelsea on July 20, expects more than 45,000 fans appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
E! News

Why Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Felt Misunderstood During Her Career—and How She Made It Work for Her

Watch: Why Carli Lloyd Thinks People Get the Wrong Impression of Her. True to form, Carli Lloyd is powering forward. "Retirement life is great," the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who closed the book on one of the most distinguished careers in U.S. soccer history last October, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "People have said it's a hard transition, but it hasn't been hard for me because I don't link my identity with being a soccer player. I had a life outside of that, and I fulfilled all my dreams, which I'm very grateful for.
FIFA
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy