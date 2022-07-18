ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

What’s your favorite restaurant on Lake Murray? Vote in The State’s poll today

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYJc5_0gjTpsyS00

Lake Murray has an ecosystem all its own, in a sense.

Often referred to as the “Jewel of South Carolina,” the lake covers more than 50,000 acres and has more than 650 miles of shoreline touching several counties, including Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda. While it is bordered by cities and communities big and small, Lake Murray enjoys a vibrant, distinct vibe, as lake residents, weekend warriors, recreational boaters, vacationers, paddleboarders, fishermen, kayakers and swimmers converge to make it a timeless Midlands draw, particularly in the summer.

And part of that ecosystem is the restaurants and bars that dot the lake’s vast waterfront. From sitdown places to holes-in-the-wall, there are several spots for lake visitors and residents to grab some nourishment and a cold drink and get a look at the sun dancing off the water while they’re at it.

We’re asking readers to vote for their favorite restaurant on Lake Murray from a list of a dozen places selected by The State’s staff. Now, to be certain, this is not a scientific poll or an exhaustive, comprehensive list. We tried to stick with restaurants that are directly on the waterfront or very, very near the waterfront.

You have until 11:59 p.m. July 24 to vote in the poll below.

So get your votes in, and be careful in those no wake zones.

