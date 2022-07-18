ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Want to look like a photographer from the 1930s? Check out this retro camera flash!

By James Artaius
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

Remember those vintage, old-timey flash bulbs with giant silver dishes used by old-timey photographers like Weegee? Well, if you've ever wanted to look like a 1930s news reporter when you take photos, rejoice!

Meet the Senior Retro Camera Flash, released by Flashpoint in the United States and globally by Godox. This ingeniously inventive flashgun is styled after those classic Prohibition-era flash bulbs – only you don't need to worry about magnesium phosphorus when it discharges.

Looking for the best retro cameras? Look no further!

The Flashpoint / Godox Senior Retro Camera Flash is compatible with Canon, Sony. Nikon, Olympus and Pentax cameras, sitting in the hot shoe like any standard strobe – though it also has a sync port for vintage cameras. So it's perfect for retro bodies like the Nikon Z fc , Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III , Fujifilm X-Pro3 or classic film cameras like the Canon AE-1 .

The flash deploys from its compact folded state (which looks like an oversized car remote key fob) with a nine-blade flash dish that unfurls for operation, along with a bulb that pops out.

Watch video: See the Senior Retro Camera Flash in action

A manual or automatic flash, it has one simple control dial that combines ISO, aperture, power and distance for ease of use. It carries a Guide Number of 46ft / 14m at ISO 100, witha fixed 28mm focal length spread, and its internal 1700mAh battery is good for 150 full power flashes. It can be triggered optically for both S1 and S2, but there is no built-in radio system.

"Instead, with knowledge of Guide Numbers and distance appreciation, consumer savvy is necessary," says Flashpoint. "The Automation is also a throwback to the days when camera TTL was not available, but thyristor sensors carefully placed on the flash did the trick.

"The light delivers dependable, repeatable output in 7 user-controlled output levels in Manual Mode. Auto takes the driver's seat with the flash exposure, but the photographer must set the appropriate f-stop on the camera body or lens. The shooter must appreciate the range of the flash according to an ISO ratio, distance, and subject matter tonal value."

The Flashpoint / Godox Senior Retro Camera Flash is available for pre-order now, priced $119 (approximately £99 / AU$174), with availability expected in September.

Pre-order the Flashpoint Senior Retro Camera Flash from Adorama (USA)
Pre-order the Godox Senior Retro Camera Flash from B&H (USA)

Read more:

Best flashguns and strobes
Nikon Z fc review
Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III review
Fujifilm X-Pro3 review

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

5 Reasons the Nikon Zfc Is the Ultimate Walkaround Camera

A new toy brings more joy into my photo workflow. I bought something a few weeks ago. I’ll say that quietly, as I’ve been doing a very good job of curtailing my gear acquisition syndrome so far this year, and this was definitely an unplanned fall off the wagon. To be fair, it was an item on my scheduled purchases for the year. So, buying it didn’t come completely out of the blue. It’s just that there were far more practical items on the list ahead of it that, objectively speaking, should have been purchased first.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

How to Shoot Better Macro Photos In-Camera

Some of the most fun you can have with photography has to do with macro work. The nature of it forces photographers to pay the utmost attention to everything they’re doing. The slightest things can cause mistakes that lead to missing the opportunity. Whether you’re in the wild or in a studio, photographers universally agree that your tools matter a whole lot with macro. And luckily, we’re here to talk to about one of the best cameras for macro photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weegee
Vox

Why motion capture is harder than it looks

Motion capture has taken over a lot of computer animation for movies, video games, and TV. Coverage typically focuses on actors wearing funny suits and performing feats of imagination. But is it really that easy?. The above video shows that it’s a lot more complex than that. Motion capture requires...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentax Cameras#Retro#The Photographer#The Flash#Nikon#Olympus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
ARTnews

The Best Professional Heavy-Body Acrylic Paints for Robust Brushstrokes

Click here to read the full article. Heavy-body acrylics are vital for artists who love playing with texture. These paints feature a higher viscosity than liquid paint, which makes them act almost like buttery oils, with improved ability to retain brushwork and knife work once they dry. The very best heavy-body paints should contain no added extenders, opacifiers, fillers, or dyes. They should have outstanding lightfastness and show no cracking even when heavily built up. Achieve bold color and dramatic surface effects with our picks of the best, below.   Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
9to5Mac

Beats Studio Buds Nickmercs edition available this Friday in stylized colors

Beats Studio Buds are getting a new edition in collaboration with Twitch streamer NICKMERCS Kolcheff. This is the third partnership with Beats since the company released the 2021 Studio Buds earbuds. Each earbud features the letters MFAM (Mercs family), paying tribute to his loyal Twitch community, and the Spartan crest...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy