ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County middle-schoolers ‘learn the ropes’ of leadership

By Cindy Farmer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SAYd_0gjTpAZq00

ELON, NC (WGHP) — Ropes and obstacle courses. Miles of trails with challenges. It’s problem solving at its best going on at the Elon Challange.

A group of rising 7th graders in Alamance County are “learning the ropes” you might say, one challenge at a time. While it is a lot of fun for the students, it does have a very specific purpose. According to Reagan Gural, the Alamance Chamber President & CEO, the week long camp is designed “to help them understand the importance of leadership in the community and within their schools.”

The students are a part of the Alamance Youth Leadership Academy sponsored by the Alamance Chamber. The challenge course is part of their Summer Institute which kicks off the two-year program. Here the students learn critical thinking skills and the importance of teamwork.

Find out What’s Right With Our Schools!

Cotrayia Hardison is an Elon Graduate Student Intern who knows the course inside and out. “A lot of what we do was teamwork. As a cohort, as schools, as members of an individual school community, there are some ways that we have to figure out how to work together. And so they have the ropes course some other activities and challenges and just figuring out ‘we have this challenge, how are we going to overcome it?’ And so just really cool lessons that they could take from outdoor activities and kind of bring them into improving their qualities as a person and as a leader.”

It’s obvious the students love trying work together. “It took a lot of communication. And then as we grew, like we improved and we like communicate, and we did different things for different times. And another one was the egg drop where that took a lot of communication. Cause everybody had different ideas except we were still kind of like in the same place and still had the same topic,” seventh-grader Maligha Bledso says.

Her classmate Michael Wiley agrees. “I’ve learned about communicating better and that it was really helpful because I don’t get to work in groups too often for a leadership thing,” he said. “It really helped me communicate better. And it was really fun. Being able to work in teams with people to help them out. And for them to help me out.”

This is just the beginning of a two-year journey to help these students overcome some of the challenges they may face, and become the best leaders they can be.

“We want each school to be the best it can be,” said Gural. “And the Alamance Youth Leadership Academy is a great way for these students to have this experience outside of their school and bring that back to their classmates, their peers, their teachers, and the administration, within the school.”

During the Summer Institute the students design a school leadership plan that they will bring back to their schools in to implement in the fall. The Leadership Academy is a two-year commitment with monthly events happening during that time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

High Point police chief works to build trust, create safer city

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud spoke on the importance of building a bond with the community and keeping violent crimes on a downward trend during a discussion panel at the “State of the City” event. The event was hosted by the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce as a […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance County, NC
Education
Alamance County, NC
Government
Alamance County, NC
Sports
County
Alamance County, NC
Elon, NC
Government
Elon, NC
Education
Elon, NC
Sports
City
Elon, NC
FOX8 News

High Point teen training to fly high

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — She’s not even old enough to drive a car, but a Triad teenager is setting her sights high. Aleiah Martin, 14, is waiting in the wings and learning as much as she can until she’s eligible to earn a Private Pilot License at age 17. Martin began considering a future in […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Leadership#Learning The Ropes#Ropes Course#Summer Institute
FOX8 News

High Point police will train for school shootings

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP)  — The release of the security and body camera video from Uvalde, Texas, from May 24, has sparked outrage from the community but has created insight into what law enforcement agencies need to do in the event of an active shooter.   High Point police will soon begin the department’s first […]
HIGH POINT, NC
velillum.com

When Arcola Elementary School reopened in person in mid-March, Barksdale’s students had to adjust to a very different

As students walked into Jahdai Jeffords’ classroom for the first time, he greeted them with an assignment: “Say something!”. Jeffords, who teaches Spanish and Latin American studies at Carver High School in Winston-Salem, N.C., had been teaching remotely since March 2022. When school opened back up almost a year later on February 15th, he had never met, or in some cases, even seen many of the students he had been teaching.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wallstreetwindow.com

Rockingham County Government Promotes New Library Director

With more than a decade worth of experience, Rhonda Hooker is named Library System Director. Wentworth, NC (July 18, 2022) – Rockingham County is excited to announce the internal promotion of Rhonda Hooker, Director of Rockingham County Public Libraries. Hooker has served over a decade with the County Government and says she is looking forward to leading her department by example.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Triad food pantry facing shortage of donations, demand increases 20%

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation has created a situation where food pantries across the Piedmont-Triad face the perfect storm of the need for supply being grossly under the demand for it, especially with food. Triad food pantries have seen a decrease in donations and supplies being distributed to them, while they deal with an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two Greensboro restaurants honored for outdoor dining

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to dining in the summer it is all about the outdoor seating. Especially in the South. Two of Greensboro's more popular restaurants are being honored for their superior outdoor dining, according to Open Table. Print Works Bistro and Green Valley Grill were in...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Pride unveils 2022 festival logo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nonprofit organization that brings the city Greensboro Pride, Alternative Resources of the Triad, is unveiling its 2022 festival logo. The logo has rainbows on the top left and bottom right corner that reads "celebrating 15 years." This is the first year Greensboro Pride opened its...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy