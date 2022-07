Jersey Mike’s continues to be one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in America, with a new location coming to Old Irvine Park, located at 4359 W. Irving Park Rd. The new restaurant will move into the former home of Pork & Mindy’s in early October, according to Block Club Chicago. This will be franchise owner Collin Dissette’s first Jersey Mike’s location. The Vice President of Operations at PLG Enterprises manages three separate divisions of restaurants and real estate portfolios and oversees day-to-day operations of ten restaurants with sales that exceed $5.5 million annually. This should be no problem for the University of Iowa alumni.

IRVINE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO