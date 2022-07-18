ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California AG candidate warns surging crime 'tragic but inevitable' following NASCAR's Bobby East murder

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 18, 2022 - 00:30 - California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California board OKs parole of ex-Mexican Mafia killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Michigan woman sues man for standing her up on date, gets into argument with judge

A Michigan woman who is suing the man who stood her up on a date for $10,000 got into an argument with a judge during a recent virtual court hearing about the case. The woman, QaShontae Short, filed a lawsuit against Richard Jordan over the 2020 no-show date, Fox Detroit reported. She claimed the experience caused her emotional distress because the date fell on her late mother's birthday.
MICHIGAN STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Has Crazy Neighbors: Weird Laws in California & Utah

If you believed it when DD's said America runs on Duncan, you were probably talking during Civics class in high school. No judgement here, we were, too, and donuts are life in these parts. All the same, it's probably time you got with the program on how a few things work in the land of the fried pastry.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorney General#Gas Station#Violent Crime#California Ag
Fox News

Gov. Pritzker overhauls Illinois gun rules after Highland Park massacre, critics warn of 2nd Amendment breach

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker directed state police to implement an emergency rule change Monday that can block residents from obtaining firearms under certain circumstances. The move would prevent people like Robert Crimo III, the alleged Highland Park shooter who had made documented threats of violence against himself and others in the past, from getting permission to legally buy a gun in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

George Soros quietly backed two far-left prosecutor candidates in Iowa and Maine, filings reveal

Liberal billionaire George Soros' money has quietly propped up two more far-left prosecutor candidates in Iowa and Maine, filings reveal. The Justice & Public Safety PAC, which has received $2 million from Soros and another committee he funds since 2019, provided slightly more than $300,000 in in-kind advertisements, direct mail and polling services to Kimberly Graham's campaign in Iowa, according to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News Digital.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Fox News

Southwest Flight Attendant wins $5M Lawsuit

A Southwest flight attendant is awarded a whopping $5 million bucks after being fired for her abortion stance. Free speech wins, again! I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Charlene Carter- a former southwest flight attendant can now put her money where her mouth is!. A Texas federal jury has awarded...
TEXAS STATE
Courthouse News Service

California prison officials on hook for Covid outbreak at San Quentin

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — California prison officials must face claims that they callously disregarded inmates’ constitutional rights by orchestrating a prison transfer that caused a deadly Covid-19 outbreak at San Quentin. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III refused to dismiss a spate of lawsuits from inmates contending that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

770K+
Followers
169K+
Post
642M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy