Police say 2 men charged with Northside murder after fatal shooting was caught on video

By Jeanne Houck and Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
Two men are behind bars on murder charges after Cincinnati police say a video camera recorded them shooting a man with a handgun in Northside Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of bullets being fired into an apartment building at about 4 p.m.

Both 22-year-old Deonte Wilson and 25-year-old Darrius Wilson of Colerain Township are accused of shooting Anthony Billups at the Northside Flats apartment complex, according to affidavits filed by Det. Sandy Sieving.

Billups was 34 and lived in North College Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office.

Sieving says in paperwork filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court that the homicide on Kentucky Avenue was caught on video and that witnesses confirmed the involvement of the Wilsons, who are in the Hamilton County Justice Center each held on a $250,000 bond.

The men were arraigned Monday morning in municipal court and assigned public defenders.

The Enquirer will update this report when more information becomes available.

