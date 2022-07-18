ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III deals in 07 2022

By Sebastian Oakley
 2 days ago

In the market for a Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III deal this month? You're in luck. There are all kinds of camera deals at the moment, and you'll find today's cheapest Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III prices below.

We enjoyed using the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III during our review, and although the camera is now several years old, it's still a great buy.

Offering multimedia fluency within a compact design, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is distinguished by its advanced sensor design and flexible imaging capabilities. Equipped with a 20.1MP 1" CMOS sensor that uses a stacked design, which pairs with the DIGIC 8 image processor to realize especially fast focusing performance, full-resolution shooting at up to 20 fps, and UHD 4K30p video recording.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGcah_0gjToKrx00

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III deals

Get a whole lot of power in your pocket with the feature-filled G7 X Mark III

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1in | Megapixels: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-100mm f/1.8-2.8 | Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1.04million dots | Viewfinder: No | Maximum continuous shooting: 8fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Enthusiast

Useful zoom range Lovely default JPEG quality No 4K video Some rivals offer viewfinders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsMRD_0gjToKrx00

(Image credit: Canon)

Optically, the G7 X Mark III houses a 4.2x zoom lens, which covers a 24-100mm equivalent focal length range for wide-angle to short-telephoto fields of view.

An f/1.8-2.8 maximum aperture range suits working in difficult lighting conditions as does an Optical Image Stabilizer, which compensates for the effects of camera shake. The camera's slim design also incorporates a 3.0" 180° tilting touchscreen LCD and has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for wirelessly connecting to a mobile device.

The rear 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen offers a large means for live view monitoring, reviewing imagery, and navigating the menu. Its intuitive touch design also permits working with Touch & Drag AF for easy focus point selection. Additionally, a 180° upward tilting design suits front facing vlogging and selfie shooting needs.

ELECTRONICS
#Canon Powershot G7 X#X Mark#The Canon Powershot#Cmos#Digic#Uhd 4k30p#G7
