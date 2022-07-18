ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas gas average drops to $4.11 a gallon

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago
A woman pays for fuel with a credit card at a gas station. (Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The continuous drop in gas prices continues as Arkansas prices average at $4.11 per gallon Monday.

AAA officials reported that the current gas average is down two cents from Sunday and 15 cents from last week. Just a month ago, gas in the Natural State was up 41 cents. Diesel fuel dropped one cent to $5.17.

Throughout the state, drivers in Montgomery County are paying the state’s highest gas average of $4.41 per gallon. Drivers in Greene County are paying the least at the pumps, with an average of $3.74 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, gas in Pine Bluff is averaging at $4.18 per gallon. Gas in Hot Springs is averaging at $4.12 per gallon. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, gas prices are averaging at $4.03 per gallon, below the state’s average.

The national gas average is $4.52 per gallon. White House officials said Sunday that gas prices could fall below $4 per gallon within the coming weeks.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.

KARK 4 News

