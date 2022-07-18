Yo Gotti Thanks Memphis Police for Stopping Potential Mass Shooting at Birthday Bash 8

Yo Gotti took the time to express his gratitude to the authorities who apprehended a suspect who had plans for a mass shooting at his concert in Memphis. On Saturday, July 16, the Gangsta Art rapper released a statement following reports that a man had planned to shoot attendees of his 8th annual Birthday Bash on Friday night. Fox 13 Memphis reports that the man, who was identified as Elijah Hyman, was accused of threatening to take his own life and those of the fans at the show inside the FedExForum. In his statement, the CMG boss explained the situation and thanked the Memphis Police for stopping the shooter before he could through with his evil plan.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO