ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Yo Gotti Thanks Memphis Police for Stopping Potential Mass Shooting at Birthday Bash 8

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Yo Gotti hosted Birthday Bash 8 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The show brought Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, and more to the stage and thankfully went off without any issues, despite a threat to the event. According to Fox...

thesource.com

Comments / 49

Danielle Dupree
2d ago

at he take the time out to thank the police cause it's not just them he aim he was talking about shooting the party & everyone in it. And let that man young Dolph rest in heaven. And that's why feds be looking @ you people comments the one bring that up want to see another person get kill I don't.

Reply(7)
10
King Ghost
2d ago

why are people bringing Dolph into these comments,,, it's clearly only about yo gotti and the Memphis police

Reply(6)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iHeartRadio

Yo Gotti Speaks Out After Memphis Police Stops Alleged Mass Shooter At Show

Yo Gotti took the time to express his gratitude to the authorities who apprehended a suspect who had plans for a mass shooting at his concert in Memphis. On Saturday, July 16, the Gangsta Art rapper released a statement following reports that a man had planned to shoot attendees of his 8th annual Birthday Bash on Friday night. Fox 13 Memphis reports that the man, who was identified as Elijah Hyman, was accused of threatening to take his own life and those of the fans at the show inside the FedExForum. In his statement, the CMG boss explained the situation and thanked the Memphis Police for stopping the shooter before he could through with his evil plan.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens to shoot up Parkway Village daycare, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he threatened that a daycare would get shot up on Tuesday afternoon, police say. It happened at Brilliant Minds Learning Academy in Parkway Village around 3 p.m. According to police, Jarvis Stiger went to the daycare to ask about care...
MEMPHIS, TN
thesource.com

Court Date Postponed For Young Dolph Murder Suspect’s Trial

A court date has been postponed for one of the men accused of murdering Young Dolph, born Adolph Thorton Jr., on Nov. 17, 2021 in Memphis. 32-year-old Cornelius Smith was expected in court Monday, but will now appear on July 29. Smith will appear with his co-defendant, Justin Johnson who’s also accused in the shooting death of the “100 Shots” rapper last year.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Carjacking, chase lands 3 teens behind bars

UPDATE: According to MPD, the teens involved in the carjacking and chase have been connected to events surrounding the death of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. Police say the juveniles matched the description of the suspects from the homicide of Eason-Williams and they are continuing to investigate. A 15-year-old boy was charged in the pastor’s death […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Shoplifter tried to take sack of clothes from Dillard’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is wanted for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Wolfchase Galleria clothing store. On July 7, officers responded to a shoplifting call at 2700 North Germantown Parkway from Dillard’s. The suspect was seen making several trips to the fitting rooms where...
GERMANTOWN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Moneybagg Yo
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She Vanished

22-year-old Ricarda Tillman-Lockett was born on the Winnebago Indian Reservation. She spent her childhood in Sioux City, South Dakota, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee after she turned eighteen. Her mother describes Ricarda as "the life of the party," Uncovered reports. She is described as a loving and fun individual who could always make everyone laugh. Ricarda met and married Lou Lockett, and the couple had a son, Donell. In January 2007, Ricarda and Lou were involved in a domestic violence situation, and the police went to their house. Ricarda told the officers that Lou shoved and choked her, Action News 5 reports. Ricarda and their 11-month-old son moved out of the home and went to stay at a domestic violence shelter for abused women.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of setting dog on fire arrested again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quishon Brown was arrested again for violating bond conditions after first being arrested for setting a dog on fire. A dog, who was named Riona, was doused with gasoline and set on fire in June. WREG obtained a video of Riona running on fire as neighbors sprayed the dog with water. The dog suffered from fourth-degree burns which covered about 60 percent of her body.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gang member gets life after 2 teens found dead in park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juanyai Walls was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of two February 2018 shooting deaths and robberies, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said Walls and several Piru Bloods gang members agreed to meet with Devonte Taylor, 19, and Jereme Jones, 19, with plans to rob two rifles from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Mass Shooting#Terroristic Threat#Violent Crime
WREG

Grizzlies watch party host shot to death in his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What started as a time of joy and celebration turned into heartache for one Memphis family after a young father was killed in his own home two months ago. Vickie Johnson said she is living in a nightmare after her 35-year-old son, Chadric Henderson, was found dead in his Bethel Grove […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy