Gun found on felon at Broadway honky tonk

By Laura Schweizer
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was charged after police said he was found at a lower Broadway honky tonk with a gun.

Early Sunday morning, Metro Police were called to Nudie’s Honky Tonk, located at 409 Broadway, where officers said bar security had detained Keonnta Parker, 21. The workers reportedly told police they saw a handgun pulled from Parker’s waistband.

Keonnta Parker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said Parker was on probation for aggravated robbery and had an outstanding warrant for violating probation.

In 2018, Parker was convicted of a felony after police said he and five other teens carjacked a man in West Nashville armed with a gun and machetes.

