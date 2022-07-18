Community members connect through music, with a beat of fun

Related
Rice County Fair Feature is Local Food Booths
One of the things I enjoy most about the Rice County Fair is there are a lot of local food vendors on the fairgrounds in Faribault. The variety is good also. Fair Secretary John Dvorak told me they try not to have too many food booths in an effort to have all the vendors enjoy a profit from the event.
Minnesota Daily
Gray’s closes its doors July 17
Gooey artichoke dip, funky bathroom mirrors, ornate tablecloths, the only living bottomless mimosa special in Dinkytown — these are the things we bid farewell to when beloved campus cafe Gray’s closed its doors on Sunday. “It’s with a mixture of sadness and celebration that we announce Gray’s will...
Edina Schools 'saddened and deeply disappointed' as hateful messages are left on tennis courts
EDINA, Minn. — Edina Public Schools officials said they are "saddened and deeply disappointed" after learning about hateful messages left on the tennis courts at the district's Kuhlman Stadium. The messages included "anti-Asian, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ writings," according to the district. "We are saddened and deeply disappointed to learn...
mnprairieroots.com
An oasis at the Rice County Fairgrounds, Part I
AT THE RICE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS in Faribault, an unexpected oasis brings nature into a setting of buildings, grandstand and roadways. It’s a welcome respite, this Rice County Master Gardeners Teaching Gardens. On a Sunday in early July, Randy and I packed a picnic lunch and set out for the...
Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood
A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
KEYC
City of Janesville building new amphitheater
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Janesville announced that a new amphitheater will be installed in the southwest corner of Veteran’s Memorial Park. The city says the project was made possible from donations from multiple local organizations and businesses including the Janesville Area Foundation, Janesville Rotary and the Janesville Chamber of Commerce.
Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota
STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
Huge Hollywood Star Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been recognized as the best hospital in the country. Each year, more than a million people visit it to receive outstanding care. The clinic attracts people from all walks of life including high-profile celebrities. It's not uncommon to hear that a famous politician,...
Meet the Three Minnesota Burgers Among the ‘Top-100 in America’
Three Minnesota-made burgers have made the '100 Best Burgers in America' list compiled by the team at The Daily Meal. The team at The Daily Meal scoured the country, looking for the 100 Best Burgers in America, and found three of them right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau mother says daughter was nearly abducted at hotel during Native Youth Conference in Minnesota
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a frightening incident for a young Juneau girl whose mother believes she narrowly escaped being kidnapped last week at a Native Youth Conference in Minnesota. Jadelyn Endicott, 15, was one of 47 youth from Southeast Alaska attending the United National Indian Tribal Youth Conference...
Birds Blamed For Large Minnesota Power Outage
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Hastings Star Gazette
Reis resigns from Hastings School Board
Hastings School Board Chairperson Brian Davis announced that board member Mike Reis has resigned from his seat about six weeks after he was censured by the board. Board Chair Brian Davis confirmed the resignation in an email on Tuesday. “The board will be asked to accept the resignation and declare...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hastings Fleet Farm announces grand opening date
The Hastings Fleet Farm at 875 General Sieben Dr. will be opening its doors for business on Sept. 9. Fleet Farm partnered with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce to make their special announcement during Rivertown Days. They revealed their grand opening date on Stage 61, of which they were the main sponsors for.
Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?
Before you page down to learn more about this bridge, try some navigation. Here are the GPS coordinates:. This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round. It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register....
We Now Know What’s Going On With Former Carlos O’Kellys Site in Rochester
It's been vacant since earlier this spring, but we now know what will be happening with the site of the former Carlos O'Kellys restaurant in Rochester. The very last Carlos O'Kellys location still in business in the Land of 10,000 Lakes was right here in Rochester. It's located on the west side of Highway-52 and was known for serving margaritas and 'inspired Mex' cuisine-- until April of this year, that is.
Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country
Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
KEYC
Road closure in Blue Earth county
Thanks for sharing your mad home-remodeling skills! Check out the video to see if you were featured!. According to a release, Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of a gun incident early Saturday morning in the area of N. 2nd St. and Mulberry St. St. Peter breaking ground on...
Help thirsty trees during this heat wave
MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
Faribault Daily News
