ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Community members connect through music, with a beat of fun

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

The Fun Lil’ Band in Rice County garners members from all types of professions — from pastors, accountants, cashiers, farmers, medical doctors, nurses, social workers, students, mechanics, teachers, office clerks and gardeners.

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Rice County Fair Feature is Local Food Booths

One of the things I enjoy most about the Rice County Fair is there are a lot of local food vendors on the fairgrounds in Faribault. The variety is good also. Fair Secretary John Dvorak told me they try not to have too many food booths in an effort to have all the vendors enjoy a profit from the event.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Daily

Gray’s closes its doors July 17

Gooey artichoke dip, funky bathroom mirrors, ornate tablecloths, the only living bottomless mimosa special in Dinkytown — these are the things we bid farewell to when beloved campus cafe Gray’s closed its doors on Sunday. “It’s with a mixture of sadness and celebration that we announce Gray’s will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mnprairieroots.com

An oasis at the Rice County Fairgrounds, Part I

AT THE RICE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS in Faribault, an unexpected oasis brings nature into a setting of buildings, grandstand and roadways. It’s a welcome respite, this Rice County Master Gardeners Teaching Gardens. On a Sunday in early July, Randy and I packed a picnic lunch and set out for the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

City of Janesville building new amphitheater

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Janesville announced that a new amphitheater will be installed in the southwest corner of Veteran’s Memorial Park. The city says the project was made possible from donations from multiple local organizations and businesses including the Janesville Area Foundation, Janesville Rotary and the Janesville Chamber of Commerce.
JANESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Huge Hollywood Star Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota has been recognized as the best hospital in the country. Each year, more than a million people visit it to receive outstanding care. The clinic attracts people from all walks of life including high-profile celebrities. It's not uncommon to hear that a famous politician,...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountants#Professions#Clerks#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
Y-105FM

New Roundabout Approved For SW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council voted last night to proceed with the development of a new roundabout at an increasingly busy intersection just off South Broadway at the south end of the city. By a unanimous vote, the Council authorized a nearly $160,000 contract to design...
ROCHESTER, MN
Mix 97-3

Birds Blamed For Large Minnesota Power Outage

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Hastings Star Gazette

Reis resigns from Hastings School Board

Hastings School Board Chairperson Brian Davis announced that board member Mike Reis has resigned from his seat about six weeks after he was censured by the board. Board Chair Brian Davis confirmed the resignation in an email on Tuesday. “The board will be asked to accept the resignation and declare...
HASTINGS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings Fleet Farm announces grand opening date

The Hastings Fleet Farm at 875 General Sieben Dr. will be opening its doors for business on Sept. 9. Fleet Farm partnered with the Hastings Chamber of Commerce to make their special announcement during Rivertown Days. They revealed their grand opening date on Stage 61, of which they were the main sponsors for.
HASTINGS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Young Men Cited for Racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men were cited for allegedly racing on Hwy. 52 in Rochester last week. The citation indicates a Minnesota State Trooper was conducting stationary radar shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2nd St. Southwest onramp when he spotted two northbound vehicles approaching the 2nd St. Southwest overpass at a high rate of speed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hot 104.7

Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?

Before you page down to learn more about this bridge, try some navigation. Here are the GPS coordinates:. This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round. It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register....
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

We Now Know What’s Going On With Former Carlos O’Kellys Site in Rochester

It's been vacant since earlier this spring, but we now know what will be happening with the site of the former Carlos O'Kellys restaurant in Rochester. The very last Carlos O'Kellys location still in business in the Land of 10,000 Lakes was right here in Rochester. It's located on the west side of Highway-52 and was known for serving margaritas and 'inspired Mex' cuisine-- until April of this year, that is.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Road closure in Blue Earth county

Thanks for sharing your mad home-remodeling skills! Check out the video to see if you were featured!. According to a release, Mankato Public Safety responded to the report of a gun incident early Saturday morning in the area of N. 2nd St. and Mulberry St. St. Peter breaking ground on...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
695
Followers
637
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy