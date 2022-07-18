ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer dessert: Peach crisp with maple cream sauce

By Eagle archives
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Peaches can be snacks, but peaches make great summer desserts, too. Courtesy of Jessica Blood

6 whole fresh peaches

1 cup flour

½ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

1 stick butter (1/2 cup)

½ whole lemon

7 tablespoons real maple syrup, divided use

1 ½ cups whipping cream

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

In a medium bowl, mix flour, sugar, light brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt using a fork or pastry cutter. Cut butter into small pieces and gradually add to flour mixture until evenly mixed. Peel peaches into a bowl. Add the zest from half a lemon. Squeeze juice from lemon half and stir in with peaches and zest. Add 2 tablespoons real maple syrup to peaches, stir well. Pour peach mixture into a small pan (8- or 9-inch square) and cover evenly with crumb topping. Cover with foil and bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 20 to 30 minutes or until crisp and brown on top.

Maple Cream Sauce:

Pour whipping cream into a saucepan. Add 5 tablespoons real maple syrup, 3 tablespoons corn syrup and stir over moderate heat until thickened and reduced by about one-third, approximately 15 minutes. Refrigerate mixture until it is cold and thick, or set the saucepan into a small bowl of ice (the ice will melt and turn into ice water). Stirring your mixture, it will cool and thicken in about 15 minutes. Drizzle sauce over peach crisp. Serve warm.

