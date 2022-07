DENVER — The Denver Police Department has not yet said how badly the five bystanders injured in a shooting by three officers in LoDo early Sunday morning were hurt. DPD said 21-year-old Jordan Waddy pointed a handgun at officers and then three officers fired their weapons as bars were preparing to close in the area of 20th and Larimer streets. The department said Waddy is expected to survive.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO