LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at Branched Oak Lake late Tuesday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of marina on the northeast part of the lake. A sheriff’s deputy told 10/11 NOW there was no other information available on the incident, except for that it was under investigation.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO