SG Blocks Enters Into Fabrication Agreement with Moliving for 60 Modular Units in Hudson Valley

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into a fabrication agreement with Moliving Inc., the world’s first luxury nomadic hospitality solution that can pop up anytime and anywhere, providing a true luxury experience to its guests with minimal impact to the environment. SG Blocks identifies strongly with this ethos, which in part contributed to the Company’s decision in March 2022 to invest in Moliving and lead its seed investment round.

The fabrication agreement is valued at approximately $15 million for an initial 60 units, all of which will be sent to Moliving’s Hurley House location, an eco-resort located in the sought-after Hudson Valley area.

“We are very excited to work alongside Moliving on its Hurley House launch location in the Hudson Valley,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “We believe these 60 units are the start of a fruitful partnership. We’re firm believers in the Moliving mission as it’s both eco-friendly as well as a luxury product that is nimble and scalable. To our knowledge, there really is nothing else like it on the market.”

Moliving has already proven itself in the marketplace, winning awards such as Best Brand Launch from Hospitality Design’s HDA 2022, a Platinum Award from the 2022 TITAN Business Awards, and a 2022 Stevie Award for Startup of the Year, to name a few.

“As we further solidify our partnership with SG Blocks, we look forward to revolutionizing the hospitality and construction industries in a sustainable manner,” said Jordan Bem, Founder and CEO of Moliving. “From Moliving’s inception, we knew that Paul and his team were the right partner for us. We are looking forward to developing Moliving’s robust pipeline throughout the US as a team alongside SG Blocks.”

Jordan Bem, CEO of Moliving, also serves on the advisory board of SG Blocks. The initial 60 units will be built over a period of approximately three months, with the plan to build all at the SG Waldron Factory.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About Moliving

Moliving is a nomadic hospitality solution that can pop up anytime and anywhere, providing a true luxury experience to its guests with minimal impact to the environment. Being at the forefront of eco-responsibility the Moliving Suites are designed with sustainability, durability, flexibility and luxury in mind. With mobility in mind, Moliving’s mission is to democratize the hotel industry and allow landowners to invest in their property as a hospitality destination in an efficient and scalable manner. To learn more, visit https://www.moliving.com/.

