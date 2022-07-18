ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SG Blocks Enters Into Fabrication Agreement with Moliving for 60 Modular Units in Hudson Valley

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBySE_0gjTkfLw00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into a fabrication agreement with Moliving Inc., the world’s first luxury nomadic hospitality solution that can pop up anytime and anywhere, providing a true luxury experience to its guests with minimal impact to the environment. SG Blocks identifies strongly with this ethos, which in part contributed to the Company’s decision in March 2022 to invest in Moliving and lead its seed investment round.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005253/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The fabrication agreement is valued at approximately $15 million for an initial 60 units, all of which will be sent to Moliving’s Hurley House location, an eco-resort located in the sought-after Hudson Valley area.

“We are very excited to work alongside Moliving on its Hurley House launch location in the Hudson Valley,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “We believe these 60 units are the start of a fruitful partnership. We’re firm believers in the Moliving mission as it’s both eco-friendly as well as a luxury product that is nimble and scalable. To our knowledge, there really is nothing else like it on the market.”

Moliving has already proven itself in the marketplace, winning awards such as Best Brand Launch from Hospitality Design’s HDA 2022, a Platinum Award from the 2022 TITAN Business Awards, and a 2022 Stevie Award for Startup of the Year, to name a few.

“As we further solidify our partnership with SG Blocks, we look forward to revolutionizing the hospitality and construction industries in a sustainable manner,” said Jordan Bem, Founder and CEO of Moliving. “From Moliving’s inception, we knew that Paul and his team were the right partner for us. We are looking forward to developing Moliving’s robust pipeline throughout the US as a team alongside SG Blocks.”

Jordan Bem, CEO of Moliving, also serves on the advisory board of SG Blocks. The initial 60 units will be built over a period of approximately three months, with the plan to build all at the SG Waldron Factory.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About Moliving

Moliving is a nomadic hospitality solution that can pop up anytime and anywhere, providing a true luxury experience to its guests with minimal impact to the environment. Being at the forefront of eco-responsibility the Moliving Suites are designed with sustainability, durability, flexibility and luxury in mind. With mobility in mind, Moliving’s mission is to democratize the hotel industry and allow landowners to invest in their property as a hospitality destination in an efficient and scalable manner. To learn more, visit https://www.moliving.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s plans to construct and deliver 60 units for Moliving’s Hurley House, the 60 units being the start of a fruitful partnership with Moliving, there being nothing else like Moliving on the market, Moliving revolutionizing the hospitality and construction industries in a sustainable manner, Moliving developing its pipeline throughout the US as a team alongside the Company, the initial 60 units being built over a period of approximately three months and building all the units at the SG Waldron Factory. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to construct and deliver 60 units for Moliving’s Hurley House at the SG Waldron Factory as planned, the Company’s ability to further develop its partnership with Moliving, Moliving’s ability to revolutionize the hospitality and construction industries in a sustainable manner, the Company’s ability to help develop Moliving’s pipeline throughout the US, the Company’s ability to expand within various verticals as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005253/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Stephanie Prince

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY MANUFACTURING SUSTAINABILITY LODGING TRAVEL RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: SG Blocks, Inc.

PUB: 07/18/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 07/18/2022 08:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

GE reveals new company names as it approaches historic split

General Electric on Monday revealed the names of the three distinct companies that will result from the conglomerate's historic split. The resulting businesses will be named GE HealthCare, GE Aerospace and GE Vernova. GE HealthCare will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. General Electric on Monday revealed the names...
BUSINESS
Grist

The Northeast is poised to become a ‘hydrogen hub’

If you encounter it at all, it might be on the highway. Driving down I-95 from Boston to New York City, you’ll pull into a rest stop and notice a sign advertising “clean hydrogen fuel.” As you pass an 18-wheeler parked in the lot, you might catch a glimpse of a decal near the gas cap — green letters that read, “powered by H2.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Premier Tech invests $33M for the construction of a new facility in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Premier Tech announces a 33 million investment for the construction of a new facility in Montgomery, Alabama, for its Systems and Automation business group. Through this major investment, Premier Tech Systems and Automation is creating its headquarters for the United States, strengthening its presence in America, and therefore reconfirms its commitment toward its customers and the American market.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modular Design#Fabricator#United States#Modular Units#Sg Blocks#Sgbx#Company#Moliving Inc
MotorTrend Magazine

Saudi Investors Look to Sink Their Claws Into Yet Another Automaker

Reuters is reporting that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is currently in talks with Aston Martin to buy a 20 percent share of the brand and a seat on its board for 200 million pounds (roughly $237 million). The investment is part of an effort by Aston Martin to raise 5oo million pounds total ($589 million) from the Saudi government. The remaining 300 million pounds would come from a "rights issue" according to the report.
BUSINESS
Inyerself

Air Travel Just Got a Little More Interesting!

Introducing the "Airlander" Hybrid Air Vehicle (HAV)!. In an age where zero carbon emissions are every environmentally responsible company's goal, the blimp (or non-rigid airship) is coming back. HAV, or Hybrid Air Vehicles is a well-known British company committed to our planet's long-term future through sustainability while not sacrificing safety and efficiency. In 2012 they introduced the Airlander aircraft, and immediately, the possibilities started to present themself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Renewable Energy Set Records in April, but There's a Catch

American renewable energy had a record month in April 2022. In fact, several records were set. According to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), onshore wind and utility-scale solar combined to generate more electricity than nuclear for the first time ever. Wind power generated 15% of the nation's electricity that month, which was a monthly record. Meanwhile, the country leaned on non-zero carbon power sources for nearly 46% of its electricity. That was well above the 39% average for all of 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Q 105.7

This Catskills Destination Is Off Limits Unless You Have A Permit! Why?

Last Summer we took a ride just South of the Capital Region to a place that looks magical. Even the name sounds mysterious, Peekamoose Blue Hole. This destination has been described as an ancient whirlpool with crystal clear water that suggests a blue color when the sun hits it just right. It looks almost tropical but it's in the Catskills.
LIFESTYLE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force considers removing co-pilot from Boeing KC-46 tanker crews

Officials in the Air Force’s mobility enterprise are considering amending rules to allow just two crew members onboard the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tankers during dangerous missions, raising eyebrows among airmen. Air Mobility Command is discussing the option as part of how it may handle war in the Indo-Pacific, where...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Delta Air Lines Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up To $1.5 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes

ATLANTA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) ("Delta") announced today that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") up to a maximum combined aggregate purchase price of $1.5 billion, excluding accrued and unpaid interest (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding:
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

United Airlines 2Q profit of $329M misses Wall Street target

United Airlines said Wednesday that it earned $329 million in the second quarter as summer vacationers packed planes, but the results fell far short of Wall Street expectations due largely to soaring fuel prices. United said it will keep flying at current levels instead of growing about 10% in the second half of the year, as it had originally planned. CEO Scott Kirby blamed the pullback on understaffing at airports — he called out London’s Heathrow, which has been a scene of frequent chaos this summer, and Newark in New Jersey — and the Federal Aviation Administration, which handles air-traffic control. “We told Heathrow how many customers we were going to have ... they didn’t staff for it” because they didn’t believe United, Kirby told CNBC. “We are being forced to cancel flights because Heathrow can’t accommodate the flights.”
ECONOMY
Inyerself

Long Flights May Soon Be a Thing of the Past!

If I told you that you could travel to any far-off location in the world and arrive there in one hour, would this excite you? Venus Aerospace aims to do that with its Stargazer, a Mach 9 hypersonic space plane. The real question is, “Is Mach 9, or 9 times the speed of sound, feasible in commercial travel?”. A company called Venus Aerospace is banking on this possibility and has received backing from multiple sources to make this form of transportation a reality.
Connecting Vets

Navy buys two boats with tank treads because… reasons

A boat with tank treads, it sounds like a G.I. Joe toy vehicle we took home from Toys“R”Us when we were 11 years old, maybe coming with a bonus action figure named Neptune who specializes in deep sea diving and knife throwing. However, the U.S. Navy has reportedly taken home two such play sets this year.
MILITARY
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel Has Replaced 440 Dirt Floors, Repaired 17 Homes and Constructed 34 Homes for their Community

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Situated on the Southwest Pacific coast between the vast Pacific Ocean and Lake Nicaragua, The Ranch is located on one of the Pacific’s only isthmuses. Bordered on both sides by water, Rancho Santana enjoys the distinction of nearly constant offshore breezes. Warm weather and world-class surf conditions make this resort a paradise for surfers and ocean lovers nearly year-round.
The Associated Press

Medical company to pay $16M to resolve false billing claims

BOSTON (AP) — A national medical testing company has agreed to pay $16 million to resolve allegations that it submitted claims for payment for medically unnecessary tests to Medicare and other federal health care programs, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Under terms of the settlement, Inform Diagnostics Inc. acknowledged that...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy