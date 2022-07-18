ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The role of climate change in ‘exceptional’ heat

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdIAE_0gjTkVTY00

The UK is in the grip of an “exceptional” heatwave with temperatures looking likely to smash current records – set just a few years ago.

Here are answers to some of the key questions about the role of climate change in heatwaves.

– Is climate change already affecting heatwaves?

Yes. Dr Friederike Otto, one of the scientists who have pioneered studies that spell out the role of global warming in extreme weather events, has said every heatwave today is made more likely, frequent and intense by climate change.

A World Weather Attribution study into the heatwave in central and western Europe in summer 2019 that set a new record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge found it would have been up to 3C cooler if the climate was not changing.

The same group of international scientists, who compare what would have happened without climate change and with the current level of warming, also found that last year’s record-shattering heatwave in the US and Canada would have been “virtually impossible” without rising global temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hVxb_0gjTkVTY00
Global temperature: difference from 1850-1900 average (PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

– How does climate change affect heatwaves?

Average global temperatures have risen by as much as 1.2C since the industrial revolution as a result of human activities that put heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, such as burning fossil fuels.

So when naturally occurring hot periods happen, they come on top of this warming, pushing temperatures even higher than they would have been, making heatwaves more frequent and intense.

In addition, climate change can lead to drier soil conditions in some areas which means the sun’s energy heats the ground and air, rather than being used to evaporate water, adding to the heat.

And some parts of the world, such as Africa, are heating up faster than the global average, so when we get warm air flowing from the south, that also makes the heat more extreme.

– What are the consequences of more heatwaves?

Extreme heat is deadly, and heatwaves can kill thousands of people, with around 3,000 people dying in the UK in 2021 due to hot conditions, according to Dr Vikki Thompson, climate scientist at the University of Bristol.

While extreme cold is still the biggest weather killer of people in the UK, Prof Hannah Cloke of the University of Reading warns heatwaves will begin to take over as the most dangerous natural hazard in years to come without action to curb climate change.

More heatwaves will also mean more disruption to travel, health services and work and education, and the hot conditions – especially coming after dry periods such as the one seen in parts of England this year – make wildfires more likely.

– Isn’t this just like the summer of 1976 again?No. Nigel Arnell, professor of climate system science at the University of Reading, says it was hot in 1976, but not as “extremely hot” as it is currently.

He said the impacts of that hot summer have been forgotten, and added: “It was disruptive. And it wasn’t really as extreme in temperature as what we’re experiencing at the moment.”

Dr Otto, from Grantham Institute for Climate Change, Imperial College London, acknowledges that there have been heatwaves in the past, but says the difference in 1976 was how the rest of the world looked.

“In 1976, there was a heatwave in the UK. In 2022, there are heatwaves everywhere in the world. And so have been in 2021 and 2020 and 2019,” she said.

– What about the future?

Prof Arnell says that all evidence from climate models and projections suggests heatwaves are going to get worse and more frequent.

The extent of the extremes depends on what action we take to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

A Met Office study found that the current chance of seeing days above 40C in the UK – which could happen on Tuesday – has increased due to climate change but is still very low.

But without action to curb emissions we could be seeing those kind of temperatures every three to four years in the UK by the end of the century.

If the world takes action on emissions in line with commitments in the international Paris Agreement to limit temperature rises to 1.5C or 2C above pre-industrial levels, the risk of extreme heat would be much lower.

For the UK, that means delivering on its legal target to cut emissions to zero overall – known as net zero – by 2050.

There is also a need to adapt the country to the already inevitable increase in heatwaves, through making sure new houses and buildings are built with sufficient ventilation and shading, and retrofitting existing properties.

Cities also need more green space, and trees which can shade streets and buildings and keep them cooler.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Climate Science
Rolling Stone

London Is Burning. Are We Ready to Listen to Climate Scientists Yet?

“It just hit 40 C at Heathrow,” Friederike Otto, a 39 year-old climate scientist at Imperial College London who studies extreme heat, emailed me from her home in the Southwark borough. 40 degrees Celsius is 104 degrees Fahrenheit — the hottest temperature ever measured in the U.K. All around London, railroad tracks were bending and fires were breaking out and people were suffering in the otherworldly heat. Even for Otto, it was a bit surreal. “It’s eerily quiet,” she told me. “Very few cars on the road, and few people out in the street. Even my dog finally found her sense of self preservation and is lying in the basement (after she was insisting on sun bathing yesterday).”
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

UK Issues First Ever Red Extreme Heat Alert, Warns of Death Among Fit and Healthy

The UK is known for many things: fish and chips, the royal family, sarcasm and obsessive talk about the weather in spite of a famously mild and often dreary climate. On Friday, the country's weather service, the Met Office, really gave Brits something to talk about when it issued its first ever "Red Extreme" heat warning, with temperatures next week predicted to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of the country -- something that's never before happened, according to current records.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Fortune

‘Collective action or collective suicide’: U.N. chief issues a stark warning as heatwaves sear Europe, the U.S. and China

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As heatwaves scorch the U.S., Europe, China and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere this week, the head of the United Nations has a simple and scary message for the world: if we don’t take the climate emergency seriously, immediately, then we’re finished.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

Extreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Brutally hot weather melts runway in U.K. as heat wave rages on in Europe

The deadly heat wave that has been roasting Europe is reaching historic levels across Britain, with schools and transportation services alike disrupted by the surging temps. All-time record highs were broken in the United Kingdom Monday, and AccuWeather forecasters say more are in jeopardy as an intense and deadly heat wave that had already smashed records in much of Europe since last week nears its peak.
ENVIRONMENT
Science News

Underground heat pollution could be tapped to mitigate climate change

The secret to efficiently heating some buildings might lurk beneath our feet, in the heat that humans have inadvertently stored underground. Just as cities warm the surrounding air, giving rise to urban heat islands, so too does human infrastructure warm the underlying earth (SN: 3/27/09). Now, an analysis of groundwater well sites across Europe and parts of North America and Australia reveals that roughly a couple thousand of those locations possess excess underground heat that could be recycled to warm buildings for a year, researchers report July 8 in Nature Communications.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Day of 40C shocks scientists as UK heat record ‘absolutely obliterated’

Climate scientists have expressed shock at the UK’s smashed temperature record, with the heat soaring above 40C for the first time ever on Tuesday. Researchers are also increasingly concerned that extreme heatwaves in Europe are occurring more rapidly than models had suggested, indicating that the climate crisis on the European continent may be even worse than feared.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy