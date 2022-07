Everton continue their pre-season preparations in the United States with a second friendly game tonight, this time taking on MLS side Minnesota United in Minneapolis. The Blues lost their first game against Arsenal, but should look a lot more cohesive tonight. Manager Frank Lampard has continued to put the squad through their paces as they look to build their fitness, but has been unable to add to his roster with defender James Tarkowski the only new signing.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO