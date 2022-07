Linda Webb, 80, of Brownsville passed away at 12:21 AM July 19, 2022 at her home. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Luther James and Cordia Jaggers James and the wife of the late Charles Ray Webb. She was preceded in death by a son, Tim Webb and two brothers, Bobby James and Billy Joe James.

BROWNSVILLE, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO