Find Solitude Amidst Nature in Highland County, Virginia

Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, nestled between the majestic Appalachian Mountains, Harrisonburg is the outdoor adventure capital of the region. With access to George Washington National Forest and Shenandoah National Park and numerous trails, parks, and waterways, the City is an outdoor lover’s paradise. Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Harrisonburg each year to attend events such as the Shenandoah Mountain Bike Festival, Jeremiah Bishop’s Alpine Loop Grand Fondo, or Rocktown Rambler, while heart-pumping activities keep adventure seekers engaged throughout the year. Harrisonburg holds the distinction of being a IMBA Bronze Level Ride Center™ and is the home of nationally recognized cyclists.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO