Highland County, VA

Find Solitude Amidst Nature in Highland County, Virginia

 2 days ago
There’s no better place to find solitude amidst nature than the mountains and waters of Highland County. Whether you fish the pure headwaters of the James and Potomac rivers, hike secluded trails, or...

Rockingham County Offers Something For All Cyclists

Surrounded by the Alleghany and Blue Ridge Mountains, Rockingham County boasts a diverse mix of peaceful hiking trails and challenging mountain bike courses. The area is designated a “Bronze Level Bicycle Friendly Community” by the League of American Bicyclists, offering something for all cyclists. The county is also home to Skyline Drive and the Appalachian Trail.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Harrisonburg is the Adventure Capital of the Shenandoah Valley

Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, nestled between the majestic Appalachian Mountains, Harrisonburg is the outdoor adventure capital of the region. With access to George Washington National Forest and Shenandoah National Park and numerous trails, parks, and waterways, the City is an outdoor lover’s paradise. Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Harrisonburg each year to attend events such as the Shenandoah Mountain Bike Festival, Jeremiah Bishop’s Alpine Loop Grand Fondo, or Rocktown Rambler, while heart-pumping activities keep adventure seekers engaged throughout the year. Harrisonburg holds the distinction of being a IMBA Bronze Level Ride Center™ and is the home of nationally recognized cyclists.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Charlottesville, VA
