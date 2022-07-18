ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Heat advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Monday

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- It could hit 100 today, and it will stay hot for the rest of...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Windy Wednesday will feature lower humidity

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will still be a warm one, but humidity levels will fall throughout the day. Highs in the Twin Cities and to the south and west will be in the uppers 80s, while up north will be a few degrees cooler. Expect some early cloud cover before a gradual clearing. It will be windy through the morning and into the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

Slight Chance of Storms in Central Minnesota Tuesday

UNDATED -- There is only a small chance (20 to 30%) for thunderstorms on Tuesday, but if storms do manage to form, they would likely be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind. The better chances are across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. St. Cloud could use some rain....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Sunday evening thunderstorms northwest corner; very hot Monday with scattered storms north

Sunday’s heat and humidity generated a scattering of showers and thunderstorms in western Wisconsin. An outflowing cold pool from those storms provided a boundary along which heavy rain showers developed over the east side of the Twin Cities metro area. The St. Paul Saints home baseball game had a lengthy rain delay and was then cancelled, apparently due to wet field conditions.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Drought Area Grows in Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1390 KRFO

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
HASTINGS, MN
KEYC

Xcel Energy offering tips to beat both the heat, energy bill

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - With the increased heat and humidity we’re experiencing, Xcel Energy has some tips on saving energy and keeping bills low. Using blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home. Don’t underestimate the power of a ceiling fan. Ceiling fans use less energy than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy