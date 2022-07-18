ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged gang member fatally shot in the head in Harlem: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
 2 days ago
Police said a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Loudlabs)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said.

Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Towers Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

It was a bloody Sunday in New York City. There were seven shooting incidents and 12 victims, according to an NYPD spokesman. On the same day last year, there were four shootings and six victims, the spokesman said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 65

HECK-DA-RECK
2d ago

Hey Adam, you could play dress up for every crime scene you go to but the fact is that you can't control the Violence that's going around NYC. We need the strong mind set of Governor like George E. Pataki and Rudy Giuliani. I know that they had there issues but they flipped New York City and made safe that's what we need...

Reply(2)
13
Kj Y
2d ago

that was someone's child, brother uncle and possibly someone's father. Let's behave like civilized people and just show some respect 🙏🏾. R.I.P to who ever this person was.

Reply(14)
10
The unknown
2d ago

Hey ADAM'S, How's those gang intervention teams working out for you.

Reply(1)
20
 

PIX11

Manhattan shooting: Boy, 14, struck in East Harlem dies of wounds

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD. The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Video: Brooklyn shooting suspect wounds 4, including teen boy

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of an unsolved weekend shooting in Brownsville that left four people injured, including a 16-year-old boy struck in the head. The shooting unfolded around 8:10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Livonia and Rockaway avenues, according to authorities. The newly-released footage shows the gunman running […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3 people shot in Brownsville, Brooklyn: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were shot in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said. The shooter pulled up in a black SUV and, along with two other men, opened fire, sources told PIX11. Officers responded to the scene on Rutland Road in Brownsville just after 11:30 a.m. The victims, all males in their 30s, were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on street in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video opening fire on a Brooklyn street. It happened on Sunday at 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues. Police say the gunman opened fire, hitting four people, before running away. One victim was hit in the torso, one in the leg, one in the head, and one with a graze wound to the back. Fortunately no one was killed. The shooting was one of nine that took place this weekend, which left at least a dozen people injured. The stretch of gun violence extended into the week, with a 14-year-old being shot and killed after in Harlem. Later Wednesday, Adams will be participating in an event with Mayors Against Illegal Guns discuss further efforts to reduce gun violence. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Known gang member killed in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police said a 31-year-old gang member was killed just before midnight July 15. The victim, identified as Queens resident James Thrower, was near the intersection of Teller Avenue and East 162nd Street when he was approached by another man. That man proceeded to argue with Thrower, and eventually took out […]
BRONX, NY
Public Safety
