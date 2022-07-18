ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured after cars hit building in Jefferson Park crash: Chicago police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured early Monday morning after two cars went into a building after getting into a crash in Jefferson Park, Chicago police said.

A man was driving a Lincoln SUV south in the 5000-block of North Cicero Avenue just before 4:45 a.m. when he hit a woman driving a Ford SUV and then both cars went into the side of a building, according to CPD.

The man was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and the woman was taken to Lutheran General in Park Ridge, both with unspecified injuries.

Citations are pending, police said, and the building inspector has been requested to the scene.

