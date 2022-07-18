ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Peacock and WWE Network Add Best Of WWE: SummerSlam Classics Compilation

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new compilation has been posted on Peacock and WWE Network. The Best Of WWE: SummerSlam Classics is the title. There are several matches with Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Eddie Guerrero,...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Unhappy With SummerSlam Plans

It appears that not everyone is happy with the card for the SummerSlam 2022 event. According to WrestleVotes, a source said that “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card.” “They” being the people who put together the card. Some of the matches may feel familiar...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 18, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. Titus O’Neil is in the ring. Titus says when he came to WWE and became a tag team champion and entered the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award Recipient, I thought I had reached the height of my personal achievements. I did not know I would reach the pinnacle until I became your WWE Global Ambassador. I get a chance to represent WWE all over the globe. It is something we need now more than ever. We need to provide goodwill. Each and every one of us try to put smiles on your faces inside and outside the ring. Whether it is helping those less fortunate or supporting our servicemen and women all over the world. Titus says they promote causes that help family and allow people to do good. We get to spread goodness and goodwill. That is why you will never hear us talk about religion or politics or anything else that is divisive. Regardless of your race, economic status, or your nationality, this is a place where we deserve to have a safe haven and make sure that we all have a good time.
WWE
411mania.com

Goldberg Makes His Pick For WWE Championship Match At Summerslam

Goldberg has faced both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the ring, and he made his prediction of which star will come out victorious at Summerslam. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and was asked about the match between Reigns and Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the July 30th PPV. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Hart
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Eddie Guerrero
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
John Cena
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Randy Savage
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (7/17): Rollins Vs. Riddle

WWE held its Sunday Stunner show tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida. During the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins. Also during the show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa, and The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory. Below are...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
PWMania

Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Wrestler Reveals She is Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

AEW wrestler AQA announced on Twitter that she would be leaving professional wrestling “for the immediate future.”. AQA acknowledged in her statement that she hasn’t been in a great place with wrestling lately, both physically and mentally, but that she has attempted to push through it out of respect for her opponents.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Set for ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will compete in his final match in the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event over the Starrcast V weekend. Today saw the release of the second installment of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” documentary series. It features a graphic beatdown scene in which WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, AEW/ROH star Jay Lethal and Karen Angle took Flair out as David Crockett looked on. AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and Flair then made an appearance, announcing the tag team match. Next week, the third installment of the docuseries will air, featuring the contract signing and other events. The episode from today is shown below.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Wwe Network#Combat#Summerslam Classics#The Mega Powers#Undertaker
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Tag Team Match, Roman Reigns, & More Announced For WWE Raw

Three segments have been announced for next weeks “Raw”, emanating from the prestigious Madison Square Garden. The Mysterios are set to collide with The Judgment Day on the go-home show before SummerSlam, taking place on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as part of Rey Mysterio’s 20-year anniversary celebration. The two teams have been feuding with one another ever since The Judgment Day tried to recruit Dominik Mysterio three weeks ago by telling him that they could be a better teacher to him than his father.
WWE
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Wins First Singles Title In Four Years, Dana Brooke Now Nine-Time 24/7 Champion

Dana Brooke has now won the WWE 24/7 Championship nine times. On last night’s RAW, Brooke faced Tamina Snuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop in a six-woman bout against Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Brooke. Dana attacked Tamina and Doudrop at ringside during the match by diving from the ring to the floor. Reggie then showed up at the ringside, but Brooke yelled at him and told him to leave since he always ruins everything.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Briefly Wins Her First WWE Title In Two Years

Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly. During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Two NXT Stars Involved in a Backstage “Altercation” at WWE SmackDown

In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account. According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Legend Confirmed for Bunkhouse Battle Royal at “Ric Flair’s Last Match”

The Bunkhouse Battle Royal is back for the Starrcast V weekend event, “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.”. David Crockett has announced that a Bunkhouse Battle Royal will be place later this month in Nashville, as seen below in the new JCP Control Center video. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that the winner might get a special belt buckle. In Crockett’s video, Dusty Rhodes, the creator of the match and a WWE Hall of Famer, delivers a classic promo.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Mick Foley Reveals $400,000 Was the “Holy Grail” of His WWE Salary

On the latest Foley Is Pod podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed the huge salary he took home from WWE, divulging what he believed to be the “holy grail,” which was $400,000 per year in the Attitude Era. “Yeah, $400,000 felt like the holy grail to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Official Reacts To Jeff Jarrett’s WWE SummerSlam Spot

During the latest episode of “WWE SmackDown,” it was confirmed that WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam between the Street Profits and the Usos. The wrestling world has been reacting to the...
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Threatens Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston

The Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match, the main event of tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, has Bryan Danielson pumped. Eddie Kingston and “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho will square off in tonight’s main event, with The Jericho Appreciation Society suspended in a shark cage above the ring. When Danielson returns to action, he intends to kick both of their heads in.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

A new match has been announced for the upcoming SummerSlam event and it includes two of “Raw’s” top stars. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Riddle has been added to the pay-per-view, set for July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The two have had...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy